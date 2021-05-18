Our Town Tomah spring planting day May 26

Our Town Tomah will hold its annual spring planting day Wednesday, May 26 at 9 a.m. at the entrance to Gillett Park.
Planting help is needed for the planters in city parks, the curbside planters and Superior Avenue boulevard planted beds. Volunteers are asked to bring gloves and hand garden tools.
A hot dog and brat sale will be held at the visitor's information center in conjunction with planting day, from 11 a.m. until the food is gone.
Steve Rundio
Tomah Journal editor
Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.
