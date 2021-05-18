 Skip to main content
Our Town Tomah spring planting day May 26
Our Town Tomah will hold its annual spring planting day Wednesday, May 26 at 9 a.m. at the entrance to Gillett Park.

Planting help is needed for the planters in city parks, the curbside planters and Superior Avenue boulevard planted beds. Volunteers are asked to bring gloves and hand garden tools.

A hot dog and brat sale will be held at the visitor's information center in conjunction with planting day, from 11 a.m. until the food is gone.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

