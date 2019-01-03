A one-vehicle crash at about 11:57 a.m. Jan. 1 resulted in a fatality on Interstate 90-75 westbound near mile post 75 between Mauston and Lyndon Station.
“Reports came in of a silver SUV that left the roadway and went down into the median striking a tree," according to a release by the Wisconsin State Patrol Southwest Region Tomah Post. "Upon arrival first responders confirmed the sole driver/occupant of the vehicle was deceased."
The driver of the vehicle was David J. Degnan, 42, of Palmyra. Degnan was driving a silver 2006 Chevy Equinox at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Juneau County Medical Examiner.
The State Patrol reported that Degnan wasn't wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
Assisting agencies included the Juneau County Fire and EMS and the Juneau County Medical Examiner.
