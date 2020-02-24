Parkinson's Support Group March 3 at Tomah Health

Tomah Health speech pathologist Kristen Gerke, MA, CCCSLP and certified occupational therapy assistant Michelle Goldsmith, COTA/LMT will be the featured speakers at the Tomah Health Parkinson’s Support Group meeting Tuesday, March 3 from 2-3:30 p.m. in the first floor conference room B at Tomah Health, 501 Gopher Dr., Tomah.

Gerke and Goldsmith will discuss Parkinson’s- related health concerns pertaining to swallowing, drooling, choking as well as fine and gross motor movement patterns.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

They will also share information on a highly specialized exercise program at Tomah Health designed specifically for patients with Parkinson’s disease and other movement disorders. The LSVT BIG and LOUD program teaches patients to move BIG and speak LOUD and based on the principles of amplitude, sensory calibration and self-awareness of motor patterns without cognitive overload. Success of the program translates into new motor plans that carry over into everyday activities, thereby positively impacting the quality of life.

The support group meets the first Tuesday of each month to provide support for Parkinson’s patients and family members, treatment options and social time.

For more information, contact Gerke at 608-377-8353, Goldsmith at 608- 377-8347 or Tomah Health community outreach health educator Julie Anderson, RN at 608-377-8781 or janderson@tomahhealth.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.