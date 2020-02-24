You are the owner of this article.
Parkinson's Support Group March 3 at Tomah Health
Parkinson's Support Group March 3 at Tomah Health

Tomah Health speech pathologist Kristen Gerke, MA, CCCSLP and certified occupational therapy assistant Michelle Goldsmith, COTA/LMT will be the featured speakers at the Tomah Health Parkinson’s Support Group meeting Tuesday, March 3 from 2-3:30 p.m. in the first floor conference room B at Tomah Health, 501 Gopher Dr., Tomah.

Gerke and Goldsmith will discuss Parkinson’s- related health concerns pertaining to swallowing, drooling, choking as well as fine and gross motor movement patterns.

They will also share information on a highly specialized exercise program at Tomah Health designed specifically for patients with Parkinson’s disease and other movement disorders. The LSVT BIG and LOUD program teaches patients to move BIG and speak LOUD and based on the principles of amplitude, sensory calibration and self-awareness of motor patterns without cognitive overload. Success of the program translates into new motor plans that carry over into everyday activities, thereby positively impacting the quality of life.

The support group meets the first Tuesday of each month to provide support for Parkinson’s patients and family members, treatment options and social time.

For more information, contact Gerke at 608-377-8353, Goldsmith at 608- 377-8347 or Tomah Health community outreach health educator Julie Anderson, RN at 608-377-8781 or janderson@tomahhealth.org.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

