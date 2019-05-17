Medication safety will be the focus during the next Parkinson’s Support Group meeting, Tuesday, June 4 from 2-3:30 p.m. at Tomah Memorial Hospital.
TMH pharmacist Todd Chapman will be the special guest. Parkinson’s patients and family members can also ask questions regarding medications during the session.
Tomah Memorial’s Parkinson’s support group meets the first Tuesday of each month to provide support for patients and family members, treatment options and social time.
For more information, contact Tomah Memorial speech pathologist Kristen Gerke, MA, CCC\SLP at 608-374-6602 or TMH community outreach health educator Julie Anderson, RN at 608-374-6617.
