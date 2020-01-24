You are the owner of this article.
Parkinson's Support Group meets Feb. 4
Parkinson's Support Group meets Feb. 4

After time off for the holidays, the Tomah Health Parkinson’s Support Group will meet Wednesday, Feb. 4 from 2-3:30 p.m. in the first floor conference room B at Tomah Health, 501 Gopher Dr., Tomah.

The meeting has no formal topic, but a breakout discussion will be held to discuss concerns with patients and caregivers.

The support group meets the first Tuesday of each month to provide support for patients and family members, treatment options and social time.

For more information, contact Tomah Health speech pathologist Kristen Gerke, MA, CCC\SLP at 608-377-8353 or Tomah Health community outreach health educator Julie Anderson, RN at 608-377-8781 or janderson@tomahhealth.org.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

