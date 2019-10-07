The Tomah Health Parkinson’s Support Group will meet Tuesday, Oct. 15 from 2-3:30 p.m. at Tomah Health, 501 Gopher Dr., Tomah. There is no formal topic; instead a break out discussion will be held.
The Tomah Health Parkinson’s Support Group meets the first Tuesday of each month to provide support for patients and family members, treatment options and social time.
For more information, contact Tomah Health speech pathologist Kristen Gerke, MA, CCC\SLP at 608-377-8353 or Tomah Health community outreach health educator Julie Anderson, RN at 608-377-8781 or janderson@tomahhealth.org.
