The Tomah Health Parkinson’s Support Group will meet Tuesday, Oct. 1 from 2-3:30 p.m. at Murray’s On Main, 810 Superior Ave, Tomah. Participants will be given time to share information and hear from others dealing with Parkinson’s or from caregivers.

The Parkinson’s support group meets the first Tuesday of each month to provide support for patients and family members, treatment options and social time.

For more information, contact Tomah Health speech pathologist Kristen Gerke, MA, CCC\SLP at 608-374-6602 or Tomah Health community outreach health educator Julie Anderson, RN at 608-377-8781 or janderson@tomahhelath.org.

