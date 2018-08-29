TOMAH -- Monroe County is under a state of emergency, but the city of Tomah didn't experience significant damage from heavy rainfall that washed over the area Monday night and Tuesday afternoon.
"Overall for what this was, we got off pretty easy," said city of Tomah administrator Roger Gorius.
He said the city's biggest concern was the Lake Tomah dam and its impact downstream along the Lemonweir River. The lake crested at 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Gorius said the Public Works Department began constantly monitoring the dam Monday night.
"It's holding," Gorius said. "It's a matter of how much we let out without affecting homes downstream. We're trying to let it out as slow as possible."
He said Wednesday morning that the city hadn't received any reports of flooded homes downstream from the dam.
"We know the Lemonweir River went up, but we haven't heard about it getting into any homes," Gorius said. "I'm sure sump pumps got a workout."
Several city parks were under water, including the dog park off Glendale Avenue and most of grass areas of Firemen's Park, where Tomah Youth Football is held three times a week.
City parks and recreation director Joe Protz said his department is waiting for the water to recede before assessing any damage.
Tomah received 4.3 inches of rain Monday and another .75 inches Tuesday. The city was on the northern edge of a heavy rain band that dumped 8½ inches on Kendall and nearly 10 inches on Westby.
Rainfall totals trailed off dramatically north of Tomah. Warrens received 3.02 inches, Black River Falls 1.12 inches and Hatfield .6 inches.
Road closures
Monroe County Sheriff Scott Perkins said nearly 50 roads were closed or seriously compromised in southern Monroe County, including portions of Highways 27, 71 and 131. The three state highways had been reopened by Wednesday morning, but most of the county and town roads on the list were still closed Wednesday.
In the city of Tomah, Town Line Road was closed, and East Monowau Street was under high water for several hours.
Traveling south and east of Tomah was difficult Tuesday.
About 400 passengers were stranded Tuesday on Amtrak trains as floodwaters closed tracks in western Wisconsin.
The east-bound Empire Builder has been stopped near Tomah since about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, while the westbound train has been held near Portage since about 7:30 Tuesday night, Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari said.
Magliari said all passengers are safe and have been provided complimentary meals. One train ran out of eggs at breakfast Wednesday, but Magliari said managers are on-site to help keep passengers comfortable.
Service resumed shortly after noon Wednesday.
Crews with Canadian Pacific Railroad worked through the night to repair damage, and Magliari said traffic was expected to resume Wednesday afternoon.
In Vernon County, Highway 14 -- already broken in Dane County -- is closed in Coon Valley, so the only way to get to La Crosse from Vernon County is to take Highway 27 to Cashton, then Highway 33 to La Crosse.
Highway 162 in Chaseburg and Highway 33 near Goose Island also are closed in Vernon County.
