The adrenaline rush is what high school and middle school cowboy and cowgirl participants enjoy about competing in the rodeo.
The annual Tomah Regional High School and Junior High Rodeo was held Saturday and Sunday at Recreation Park in Tomah.
Tomah High School freshman and rodeo participant Sierra Steele said what she loves about competing in rodeo is the excitement.
"I love the adrenaline rush that I get when I go into competing in barrels and poles," she said. "In a barrel pattern, here it's 13 to 14 seconds ... so you have to make your decisions in split seconds. It's a fun way to do rodeo."
She also enjoys interacting with all the other participants.
"I love the atmosphere, I love making new friends every rodeo and getting to see all my friends again from the last rodeo season, and I love competing," she said.
Fellow THS rodeo participant Cheyenne Check agrees.
"I like meeting new people and hanging out with friends," she said. "I like just coming here, it's very competitive, we'll cheer each other on."
Larissa Nelson, mother of THS boys participant Coy Nelson, said it can be difficult watching the athletes compete, especially when it's your child.
"He has been doing it four years now, and he slowly improves every year, so that's great, but it's nerve wracking," she said. "The improvement is good because that's just hard work that he needs to put in at home and in practice pens. But watching him actually compete is always nerve-wracking for me; he's much calmer than I am. ... You always want them to do their best when they're actually at the competition."
Larissa Nelson said what she loves about the sport is how the participants cheer on and help one another.
"They support each other," she said. "They are there for each other, they're helping each other get better, they're sharing horses if they have to and it's just a good atmosphere."
She said it's also fun to see the participants interacting with their horses, showing off their skills.
"These kids work really hard all year long to get to where they are," she said. "They have to learn to rope, and their horsemanship skills are amazing and how they take care of their animals, too; I love to just see that. They mean everything to them and they're well taken care of."
Shana Steele, mother of Sierra Steele, agrees.
"It's a great family atmosphere, great to see the hard work that the kids put in year round for their competition and just the work that they put in is amazing," she said. "The kids put so much hard work and effort into it, and they love the horses, they take such good care of their horses, the horsemanship is amazing and it's just a wonderful all-around sport."
Sierra Steele said others should come and watch rodeo because of all the different things she and her fellow competitors can do with their horses. She said spectators will appreciate the variety of events.
"I feel that so many people don't know what we go through and how many hours of practice we put in," she said. "So I love that they can come out and see how much time we've put in and see our great outcomes."
There's also an atmosphere of family around rodeo events which makes it enjoyable to attend, said Niki Dunn, one of the directors of high school and middle school rodeo in Wisconsin. Her son also competes at the high school level.
"It's like a whole separate family for us to be part of. We camp with these people, we travel with these people, we count on each other to take care of each other, all the kids know each other and it’s just really a very fun family atmosphere," she said. "You do see these kids grow up through the years, and it's fun to watch them and see them do better, and it's heart breaking when they don't, so you can cheer with them and be sad with them, too."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.