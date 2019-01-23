For the second time in 24 hours, a Tomah bank has been sold.
Bank First National Corp. of Manitowoc announced Wednesday it has purchased Cedarburg-based Partnership Bank, which operates one of its four offices in Tomah.
The sale comes one day after F&M Bank of Tomah was purchased by Citizens Community Bancorp of Eau Claire.
Bank First is purchasing Partnership for $41 million in stock and cash. The sale is expected to close July 12 pending shareholder and regulatory approval.
Partnership Bank dates back to 1894, when it was founded as First Bank of Tomah. It merged with Town and County Bank of Watertown in 2014 and became Partnership Bank, which has two other offices in Mequon and Watertown.
"We are very excited to be uniting with Partnership Bank and increasing our footprint in Wisconsin,” said Mike Molepske, president and CEO of Bank First. “With Partnership’s community involvement, strong deposit base, superior credit quality and relationship model of banking, it was evident from the start this would be the perfect fit for both banks as well as their employees, customers and shareholders.”
Partnership CEO David Braaten said the Tomah branch has been a strong performer and that Bank First is committed to the Tomah operation. He anticipates the bank remaining at the same downtown Tomah location.
"It has been a valuable contributor to the overall performance of the bank," Braaten said.
He said Bank First has experience with agriculture lending and that it can make loans of up to $30 million compared to the $5 million maximum that Partnership could lend.
Braaten acknowledged Bank First will assess "overlapping roles" within the organization after the sale is complete.
In a letter to Partnership customers dated Jan. 22, officers of the two banks stated that Bank First "will be an excellent fit for our employees and the communities we serve" and that the sale "will expand our bank footprint and make our bank stronger."
The letter says Bank First "takes great pride in creating a culture that focuses on community involvement and encourages its employees to volunteer and give back in many ways." It says Bank First contributed more than $750,000 to more than 400 northeast Wisconsin community events and organizations.
Except for a branch in Chetek, all of Bank First's offices are in Brown, Calumet, Manitowoc, Outagamie, Sheboygan, Waupaca and Winnebago counties.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
