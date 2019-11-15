Medicaid expansion would provide an additional 80,000 Wisconsinites with health care coverage, return over $1 billion of our federal tax dollars to Wisconsin and save the state millions of dollars. Yet this summer the Republican legislature removed Medicaid expansion from the governor’s budget. You have to wonder why.
The Republican legislature opposed $100,000 in the governor’s budget for mental health assistance to farmers facing bankruptcy and loss of their farms. You have to wonder why.
Obamacare, or the Affordable Care Act, provides many Wisconsinites with health care insurance and coverage of pre-existing conditions. Yet after the November 2018 election, the Republican legislature passed lame-duck bills that denied the Attorney General’s authority to remove Wisconsin from a lawsuit attempting to kill Obamacare. You have to wonder why.
Eighty percent of Wisconsinites are in favor of background checks and red flag laws. Speaker Vos and Senate Majority Leader Fitzgerald have promised to quash a special session of the legislature to consider these issues by not even debating them or putting them up for a vote. You have to wonder why.
And now, the Republican legislature is blocking bipartisan legislation that would provide $4 million to help pay for housing costs, pay for skills training to escape homelessness, fund more beds in emergency shelters and expand housing grants. You have to wonder why.
I have to wonder why they have taken these actions, because all of these things involve good things for the families of Wisconsin. If the Republican legislators are not working for us, who are they working for? I have to wonder who.
Pat O'Boyle
Richland Center
