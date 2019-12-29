Path wraps up battle against infections

Jan Path always knew she wanted to be a nurse. However, she discovered a health care field that allowed her to make a more impactful difference for many patients over her career. After 30 years in health care, Path has retired as one of the first infection prevention nurses at Tomah Memorial Hospital, now Tomah Health.
“I always thought it was an interesting field and one that you could make a difference for many, many patients,” said Path, RN, BSN, who officially retired Dec. 15 after 24 years as the hospital’s infection preventionist. “There was always something to learn, and I am still learning things every day and every week.”
Over the years, Path said the awareness of hospital infections has changed dramatically not only in Tomah but nationwide.
“Infection prevention has become this huge thing which is really good for patients because it forces us to focus on doing things the absolute safest way you can to ensure that they (patients) don’t get a hospital-acquired infection,” she said.
Path said there has been a lot of progress reducing hospital infections including catheter-associated urinary tract infections and surgical site infections.
“When you really focus a lot of time and energy in those areas it can pay off,” Path said. There has not been a catheter associated urinary tract infection in over four years at Tomah Memorial and now Tomah Health.
While infection numbers have historically been low, Path said she is most proud of the work of hospital staff to maintain those levels.
You have free articles remaining.
“We don’t see some of the more serious infections, but we do see some serious microorganisms and resistant microorganisms, but not too often − and we are able to contain them and make sure they don’t spread to other patients,” she said. “That’s one thing that I’m really proud of − we’ve never spread a resistant organism to another patient.”
Tomah Health quality director Shelly Egstad, RN, credits Path for her conscientiousness and perseverance against infections.
“Jan’s leadership in infection prevention over the last 30 years has helped Tomah Health maintain very low infection and transmission rates, thereby saving lives,” said Egstad. “She has been a wealth of knowledge and deeply respected by the staff, her peers and the medical staff. She can retire knowing she has made a difference.”
Path was quick to credit the public, which she said is becoming more aware of their role in health care.
“They understand that an antibiotic isn’t always needed and may be harmful and increase the resistance in organisms. For the most part the public is more highly educated,” she said.
Although Path believes infections will never be eliminated, she said there are simple things everyone can do to reduce the risks.
“The biggest thing the public can do to stay healthy, avoid infections and avoid taking a lot of antibiotics − which leads to increased resistance of germs − is good hand hygiene, get vaccinations and if you do get a cut or scrape, wash it immediately,” she said. “Those little things you do to stay healthy can have big payoffs not only for yourself but for society.”
Path said while bugs can be bad and deadly, it is satisfying to know she made a difference in the fight against infections.
“My job is a little more removed from the patient now, but when I look at the number of admissions we have, the number of (patient) discharges, the number of surgeries, I can look at them and know we made a difference and they left here without an infection − that’s pretty rewarding,” she said.