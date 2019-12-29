Path wraps up battle against infections

While infection numbers have historically been low, Path said she is most proud of the work of hospital staff to maintain those levels.

“We don’t see some of the more serious infections, but we do see some serious microorganisms and resistant microorganisms, but not too often − and we are able to contain them and make sure they don’t spread to other patients,” she said. “That’s one thing that I’m really proud of − we’ve never spread a resistant organism to another patient.”

Tomah Health quality director Shelly Egstad, RN, credits Path for her conscientiousness and perseverance against infections.

“Jan’s leadership in infection prevention over the last 30 years has helped Tomah Health maintain very low infection and transmission rates, thereby saving lives,” said Egstad. “She has been a wealth of knowledge and deeply respected by the staff, her peers and the medical staff. She can retire knowing she has made a difference.”

Path was quick to credit the public, which she said is becoming more aware of their role in health care.

“They understand that an antibiotic isn’t always needed and may be harmful and increase the resistance in organisms. For the most part the public is more highly educated,” she said.