Patient safety focus at Tomah Health during COVID-19

Patient safety is a discipline that emphasizes safety in health care through the prevention, reduction, reporting and analysis of errors and other types of unnecessary harm that can lead to adverse patient events.

For Tomah Health Quality Director Shelly Egstad, MASL, RN, patient safety can also be a great learning tool.

“Quality and patient safety can sometimes go by the wayside in stressful situations; especially during the last two years with the COVID pandemic,” Egstad said. “The resiliency of our front line staff in advancing quality and safety is a testament to those who work at Tomah Health."

March 13-19 was recognized as Patient Safety Awareness week. For Egstad, awareness is a 365-day recognition.

“Not a day goes by that patient safety is not discussed at Tomah Health,” Egstad said. “This continues to be an ongoing process, and with continued feedback from our patients, we continue to look for ways to enhance quality and safety."

Egstad said a few things on the patient safety list include team meetings and huddles to gain input on patient care from all involved disciplines, while the hospital’s leadership team does safety rounds in all departments throughout the year.

“This is really just the tip of the safety pyramid of the many things we do at Tomah Health to keep patient safety at the top of the list,” Egstad said. She said six different committees meet regularly to deep dive into opioid stewardship, medication safety, antibiotic stewardship, falls reduction, patient safety and infection prevention.

Recognizing that health care errors affect one in every 10 patients around the world, the World Health Organization calls patient safety an endemic concern. But Egstad sees it more of an awareness.

“As COVID cases continue to decline and hospital operations revert to somewhat normal, quality and patient safety standards will remain an important tool for our industry and Tomah Health,” she said.

This past fall Tomah Health collaborated with Real-time Feedback by NRC Health to enhance patient experience and help drive service recovery. Patients who received care in the hospital’s Urgent Care, Warrens Clinic, Specialty Clinic and same-day surgery departments are contacted within three days after their visit for a two-minute call or email.

“Real-time feedback results demonstrate a statistically significant impact to enhancing patients’ experience and perception of care. The program enables our rapid resolution of any issues identified where we can coordinate additional needs with our patients and staff,” Egstad said.

She added that the survey program is already paying dividends.

“The partnership is an example of Tomah’s continued dedication toward ensuring patients have an excellent care experience and using best practices established within the health care industry,” Egstad said. ”Our hospital staff also appreciate receiving the feedback, which allows them to enhance care further.”

Egstad said patients interested in sharing additional feedback can do so by visiting the hospital’s website at tomahhealth.org.

