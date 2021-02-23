 Skip to main content
Patients 65 and older can get vaccinations at Mile Bluff Medical Center
Mile Bluff Medicala Center in Mauston has begun offering immunizations to anyone in the service area who is 65 years or older.

There are two ways to request the vaccine. Patients can submit an online form at milebluff.com/request or call 608-847-2780. In addition to scheduling vaccine appointments by request, the Mile Bluff team continues to call vaccine-eligible patients who have not already reached out to request vaccination.

Patients already on another waiting list are ineligible to apply at Mile Bluff.

To stay up-to-date about local COVID-19 initiatives and the vaccine, check out the COVID information at milebluff.com.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

