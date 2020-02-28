Paul Piotrowski to challenge Patrick Testin in 24th state Senate District.

A former police officer and military veteran is challenging incumbent Patrick Testin in the 24th state Senate District.

Paul Piotrowski announced his candidacy Friday during a news conference in Stevens Point.

A Democrat, Piotrowski cited health care costs, education, protecting drinking water and restoring local decision making as important issues in his campaign.

“I’m a native of central Wisconsin. Cindy and I raised our children here, and we both have been deeply involved in our community and the region. I look forward to meeting voters across the district and to learning about their needs and expectations.” he said.

Piotrowski served as a Stevens Point police officer for 27 years. He is a veteran of the United States Navy, earning a Defense Meritorious Service Medal, and most recently served as the Stevens Point city clerk, an elected position. He has also served as a volunteer for the Portage County Cultural Festival.

Piotrowski and his wife Cindy live in Stevens Point. They have two grown children and three grandchildren.

He is a graduate of Stevens Point High School and earned a bachelor's degree in political science from UW-Stevens Point in 1986.