Paul Piotrowski to challenge Patrick Testin in 24th state Senate District.

A former police officer and military veteran is challenging incumbent Patrick Testin in the 24th state Senate District.
Paul Piotrowski announced his candidacy Friday during a news conference in Stevens Point.
A Democrat, Piotrowski cited health care costs, education, protecting drinking water and restoring local decision making as important issues in his campaign.
“I’m a native of central Wisconsin. Cindy and I raised our children here, and we both have been deeply involved in our community and the region. I look forward to meeting voters across the district and to learning about their needs and expectations.” he said.
Piotrowski served as a Stevens Point police officer for 27 years. He is a veteran of the United States Navy, earning a Defense Meritorious Service Medal, and most recently served as the Stevens Point city clerk, an elected position. He has also served as a volunteer for the Portage County Cultural Festival.
Piotrowski and his wife Cindy live in Stevens Point. They have two grown children and three grandchildren.
He is a graduate of Stevens Point High School and earned a bachelor's degree in political science from UW-Stevens Point in 1986.
“I’m running for state Senate because we deserve a stronger voice than what we have in Madison,” Piotrowski said, “Residents throughout the 24th senate District need someone they can trust and rely on. From my service in the Navy to protecting our community as a police officer, I know how to fight for the issues impacting families every single day.”
Testin, a first-term Republican from Stevens Point, won the district by defeating incumbent Democrat Julie Lassa in 2016. He became the first Republican to represent the Stevens Point-based district since the early 1970s.
The district stretches into the northern part of Monroe County and includes the cities of Tomah and Sparta.
Testin has yet to formally announce his re-election plans. The filing deadline is June 1.
