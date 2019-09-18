The St. Andrew’s pancake breakfast has been around nearly as long as the Warrens Cranberry Festival itself.
In fact, it’s only one year younger at 46 years.
The breakfast is an annual fundraiser for St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Warrens that runs all three days of the cranberry festival from 6-11 a.m.
They serve a meal of all-you-can-eat pancakes (with the choice of either cranberry or maple syrup) sausage, cranberry sauce, coffee milk and cranberry juice at $7 for adults, $4 for children, and children five or under eat for free.
A staple of the breakfast is the cranberry syrup, and the recipe is a closely guarded secret.
While the recipe has changed over the years, the original recipe was first developed roughly 40 years ago by Ann Nemitz, according to Sue Weiner, one of the three women in charge of making the syrup every year.
“Her family was a Warrens cranberry grower, and she developed the first cranberry syrup recipe,” she said. “She guarded her recipe for many, many years, then as she got older she would pass it on to the next generation of women who would help make the syrup, and then it would pass down to the next generation.”
Over 10 years ago Weiner developed a new recipe for the syrup.
Heidi Ueeck, Weiner’s daughter and one of the syrup makers, said the new recipe is healthier, more convenient and quicker to make.
While not the original, the recipe is still a secret, Weiner said.
“There are different ingredients and stuff, but it’s still a secret recipe,” she said. “I think the three of us are the only people who have ever made the new syrup; I don’t think anybody else has joined us ever in making it. It’s been kind of fun.”
Each of the three women have different jobs in making the syrup.
Weiner does the pouring and dishes, Ueeck does the measuring and prepping and Loraine Schaller cooks it.
Schaller said she got involved in making the syrup when Pat Church, one of the previous syrup makers, said someone needed to learn how to make it because she wasn’t going to do it the following year.
Weiner said she got involved making the syrup because she was already involved in preparing the pancake breakfast and the group needed more help.
It was a similar story to how Ueeck got involved.
“Theresa Anderson called me one day and said ‘we need somebody young who can pour,’” she said. “At that time my mom was busy and it was about the same time Loraine started, but they needed somebody who could pour the heavy, hot liquid. The ladies that were doing it (were older).”
“And we were too short,” Schaller added.
Now the three women get together usually at the end of August or beginning of September to make the syrup.
They usually make about 35 quarts, and there’s never much left, Schaller said. One year she had to come in on Cranfest Saturday to make another batch to have enough for Sunday.
Many people attend the breakfast every year, Weiner said. Some have been coming for decades.
A lot of the vendors are also return customers, Schaller said.
“The vendors come in at 6 a.m. before they have to open their booths, and we’ve had some of the same ones for many years, and they’ll come all three days,” she said.
Weiner said they always get people who ask if there’s any way they could buy some, but containers of syrup aren’t for sale.
“It’s been in my mind, but the trick is to prepare it in bulk,” she said. “I’ve been experimenting with that but haven’t had super great luck with it yet. We’ve tried it, but the quality has to be there, so we just haven’t been able to market it yet.”
Teamwork and camaraderie are what Weiner loves about the pancake breakfast.
“The camaraderie that all the parishioners have as we each take our shifts throughout the three days,” she said. “That’s always cool. It’s that whole community spirit within our church and within the community at large that makes the work fun.”
