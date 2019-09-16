The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash that killed one person Monday morning near Cashton.
A 2006 GMC Sierra with four passengers failed to yield at a stop sign at Hwy. 33 and Hwy. PC at about 7:20 a.m. and struck a commercial truck traveling east on Hwy. 33.
The driver of the GMC was ejected from the vehicle, and two passengers in the GMC, sustained life-threatening injuries. A third passenger in the GMC died at the scene.
The names of the crash victims are being withheld pending notification of family.
Hwy. 33 was closed for several hours after the crash.
