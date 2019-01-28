Every Friday for 30 minutes, a group of Tomah Middle School students has the opportunity to read to and pet Maude.
Maude is a dog.
She is the first-ever pet therapy animal to be inside the school building and work at TMS.
Steve Buss, TMS principal, said the middle school is the first in the Tomah Area School District to begin pet therapy. The first session was held on Jan. 18.
The opportunity came to the middle school after recently approved school district policy that established guidelines for dogs entering school buildings for pet therapy, Buss said. After it was passed, Maude’s owner, Josie O’Brien, expressed an interest in coming to the school.
O’Brien and Maude help students struggling with reading, Buss said.
“The school provides a space for Josie and Maude to come in and sit with kids, and the kids just read to Maude,” he said. “The students doing this have had a great reaction; when they see the dog they smile from ear-to-ear.”
Maude is a curious, calm dog, Buss said. She puts the students into a good mood, encourages them to read and gets them excited to become good readers.
O’Brien said she was excited to come help students with literacy.
“It just kind of gives certain kids the confidence to work on their reading in a non-judgmental atmosphere because they’re reading to a dog,” she said.
O’Brien is a native of Tomah and has a veterinary technician degree. She has worked with Chasing Daylight Animal Shelter and is also a childcare administrator.
She said pet therapy combined two of the loves she has in life and allows her to give back.
“I’m just a firm believer in paying good forward,” she said. “I grew up in Tomah and graduated from the Tomah School District, so it’s nice to give back. Then my husband’s actually the high school band director, so it’s nice to be a part of the district, too, to support his career.”
Maude is a corgi-mix who is about six years old and was adopted from Chasing Daylight. O’Brien said Maude has the right demeanor for the job and puts children at ease.
“She basically has the personality of Eeyore from Winnie the Pooh; she’s just very mellow,” O’Brien said. “I think because of her size, too, she’s not very intimidating, so the kids just kind of open up to her, which is nice.”
Maude also loves working with the students, O’Brien said.
“She gets pretty excited when she puts her bandana on,” she said. “I think she kind of knows where we’re going. She just genuinely enjoys socializing with kids.”
Maude is the only dog in the program so far. However, Buss said others have offered animals for pet therapy, so the program may grow.
