The Wisconsin Economic Development Association unanimously re-elected Steve Peterson, Monroe County Economic Development and Tourism Coordinator, to a second term on its board of directors.
The election took place during WEDA’s annual meeting Feb. 7.
“I’m excited to continue serving on the WEDA board and working to advance the organization as well as growing Wisconsin as a whole,” Peterson said. “I hope to bring my experience working with rural communities and the challenges they face to the table and help WEDA continue to be a strong leader and resource in economic development across the state.”
Founded in 1975, WEDA is a statewide trade association with more than 450 members, including economic development professionals, businesses and other organizations dedicated to growing the economy and making Wisconsin a better place to live, work and do business. WEDA advocates for programs and policies that help create a strong statewide business climate and promote economic opportunities across the state.
“WEDA is excited to welcome Steve back to the board of directors, and we look forward to his continued leadership,” said WEDA executive director Brian Doudna. “He is a highly respected member of the state’s economic development community and a valuable member of the board who will help strengthen the organization and enhance economic development in Wisconsin.”
