 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pizza fundraiser to assist pastor at St. John's Lutheran in Ridgeville

  • 0

St. John’s Lutheran Church in Ridgeville in hosting a pizza sale as a fundraiser for St. John’s pastor Robert Gerke, who is undergoing treatment for cancer.

Pizzas available are sausage, pepperoni or combination and must be ordered in advance. Deadline for orders is Sunday, Jan. 30. To order, call chairperson Jean Waege 608-435-6787 or contact church members.

Pizzas for pick up will be available Saturday, Feb. 5 in the church Fellowship Hall beginning at noon. The cost is $10 each with payment at time of pick up. Delivery can be arranged.

Sponsors of the fundraiser are joint congregations at St. John’s, St. Jacob’s and St. Peter’s and Denny Kuehl and UpTown Pizza with assistance from Thrivent Community Action.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

GRADUATES AND HONORS

Callyn Organ of Tomah has been named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Iowa Wesleyan University. The Dean’s List honors degree-seeking students …

BIRTHS

Kayley and Cody Schoonover of Arkdale are the parents of a boy, Cruise Joseph, born Nov. 6. He weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces and measured 21½ inc…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News