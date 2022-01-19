Pizza fundraiser to assist pastor at St. John's Lutheran in Ridgeville

St. John’s Lutheran Church in Ridgeville in hosting a pizza sale as a fundraiser for St. John’s pastor Robert Gerke, who is undergoing treatment for cancer.

Pizzas available are sausage, pepperoni or combination and must be ordered in advance. Deadline for orders is Sunday, Jan. 30. To order, call chairperson Jean Waege 608-435-6787 or contact church members.

Pizzas for pick up will be available Saturday, Feb. 5 in the church Fellowship Hall beginning at noon. The cost is $10 each with payment at time of pick up. Delivery can be arranged.

Sponsors of the fundraiser are joint congregations at St. John’s, St. Jacob’s and St. Peter’s and Denny Kuehl and UpTown Pizza with assistance from Thrivent Community Action.

