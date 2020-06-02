Plan approved for Tomah Aquatic Center to open

June 11 is set as opening day for the Tomah Aquatic Center.
Members of the Tomah Parks and Recreation Commission Monday voted 6-1 to forward a plan to the Tomah City Council that would open the pool on a limited basis. Commissioners spent nearly an hour discussing how the pool would operate with multiple restrictions and schedule changes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"People need to know it's not like last year," commissioner Oak Moser said.
If the council approves, the pool will operate at no more than 25% capacity, or 152 people. The limit could be adjusted as conditions dictate, said Parks and Recreation director Joe Protz, who oversees the facility. He said the pool has never been at full capacity.
Protz said the June 11 date is tentative and could be pushed back if staff need more time to prepare. The pool was originally scheduled to open June 4.
No season passes will be sold this year. Commissioners agreed it would be awkward to sell passes that might not be valid on a given day.
"People are going to say, 'I have a season pass and I can't get in," commissioner Bruce Peth said.
The plan also closes the concession stand and water slide but leaves the diving board, drop slide and splash pad open. No lounge chairs will be set up.
Swim lessons are scheduled to begin June 22.
Users would be expected to remain six feet apart in accordance with social distancing guidelines.
Commissioner Tess Saunders cast the lone dissenting vote. She said the plan "looks good on paper" but doubted whether youngsters could be kept six feet from each other.
"I don't know how in the world you're ever going to enforce the social distancing," Saunders said. "I don't think that's being enforced anywhere."
Protz said local communities are taking different approaches. Pools in La Crosse, Onalaska, Holmen, West Salem, Sparta and Black River Falls are closed for the summer, but pools in Reedsburg and Wauwatosa are opening with restrictions.
Tomah mayor Mike Murray said opening the pool is consistent with the city's decision last month to relax the state of emergency that was imposed March 18.
"The direction of the council meeting last month was to open the city," Murray said.
Peth agreed.
"I think all adults have to make decisions for their own kids," he said. "We offer the opportunity, (parents) make the decision."
Protz said the aquatic center staff, including lifeguards, are anxious to open the facility.
In other business, Protz reported that the city received an anonymous $25,000 donation for trail construction at Winnebago Park. The council then voted to endorse a single trail from the south boat dock area to the peninsula, which would provide the most green space between the trail/roadway and the shoreline.
The work would be part of a broader first phase of improvements at the park.
The commission also authorized Tomah Youth Hockey Club to construct an enclosed press box above the scorer's table at Tomah Ice Center. The hockey club would fund the entire $25,000 cost of the project. Protz called the project "a great addition to the facility" and could be used for events other than hockey.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
