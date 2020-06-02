Plan approved for Tomah Aquatic Center to open

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

June 11 is set as opening day for the Tomah Aquatic Center.

Members of the Tomah Parks and Recreation Commission Monday voted 6-1 to forward a plan to the Tomah City Council that would open the pool on a limited basis. Commissioners spent nearly an hour discussing how the pool would operate with multiple restrictions and schedule changes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"People need to know it's not like last year," commissioner Oak Moser said.

If the council approves, the pool will operate at no more than 25% capacity, or 152 people. The limit could be adjusted as conditions dictate, said Parks and Recreation director Joe Protz, who oversees the facility. He said the pool has never been at full capacity.

Protz said the June 11 date is tentative and could be pushed back if staff need more time to prepare. The pool was originally scheduled to open June 4.

No season passes will be sold this year. Commissioners agreed it would be awkward to sell passes that might not be valid on a given day.

"People are going to say, 'I have a season pass and I can't get in," commissioner Bruce Peth said.