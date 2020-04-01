Playgrounds closed in city of Tomah

Playgrounds are closed in the city of Tomah.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic response, the city of Tomah Parks and Recreation Department is asking the Tomah community to follow the federal Centers for Disease Control guidelines to prevent the spread of the infectious disease. It includes maintaining a safe distance between each other when visiting outside park facilities and not using playground equipment.

People can still visit public parks in Tomah and engage in activities such as walking, biking, hiking or running. People may not engage in team or contact sports such as basketball, ultimate frisbee, soccer or football or use playground equipment since those activities do not comply with social distancing requirements.

