Poachers get reminder of state hunting laws

I am pleased to report an investigation into poaching-related violations committed during the 2020 fall hunting season has resulted in convictions in Monroe County Circuit Court.

The case serves as a valuable reminder for all to know and follow the state’s hunting regulations. Trying to bypass the regulations violates not only the resources but also all hunters who follow the laws and act ethically.

This case stems from October and November 2020 and involved four Monroe County residents found guilty by the court of deer and small game poaching-related violations. I was joined in the investigation by conservation wardens Patrick Seybert, Dale Hochhausen, Trevor Tracey, Shawna McDowell, Meghan Jensen, Matt Groppi and Clayton Peters and with assistance from Vernon County Sheriff’s Deputy William Zirk.

I also want to thank Monroe County assistant District Attorney Charles Betthauser for the successful outcome that included plea agreements.

Our investigation found the four individuals were driving and shining for deer on town roads and county highways in the Leon, Melvina and Cashton areas. The group repeatedly discharged a .22 caliber firearm within 50 feet of the road’s center at numerous antlerless deer, bucks and small game. Some of the small game and deer wandered off. Some animals were left to rot, while some were retrieved and consumed. The investigation also found that some deer were not registered, and registrations for several bucks were falsified.

Shining deer and discharging firearms at night from within 50 feet of the road onto private lands unfamiliar to the shooter is very dangerous. In this case, luckily, no one was injured or killed. However, that is always a possibility.

This case also involved thrill-killing wildlife, wasting natural resources, and failure to follow established rules and regulations. These regulations are in place to keep everyone safe and provide for a fair chase of wildlife.

Three of the four individuals were found guilty of discharging a firearm from/across a highway and illegal shining of deer. Each was sentenced to a three-year revocation of Chapter 29 Privileges and Approvals and fined. One was ordered to forfeit his rifle with scope and spotlight along with two eight-point bucks. Another was ordered to forfeit one 11-point buck.

The fourth individual was found guilty of illegal shining of wild animals and was sentenced to a three-year revocation of Chapter 29 Privileges and Approvals and fined.

The moral of the story: Be safe, follow the laws, enjoy your time in the outdoors and come home with engaging hunting stories.

If you have information regarding natural resource violations, you may confidentially report by calling or texting our VIOLATION HOTLINE: 1-800-TIP-WDNR or 1-800-847-9367. The hotline is in operation 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Trained staff relay information to conservation wardens.

Matt Modjeski is the DNR conservation warden for Monroe County.