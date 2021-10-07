Podiatrist joins medical team at Mile Bluff

Mile Bluff Medical Center has welcomed Dr. Damian Hilbert to its podiatry (foot care) team.

As a foot and ankle specialist, Dr. Hilbert provides a wide range of surgical and non-surgical care, including treatment of ingrown toenails, bunions, sports injuries and fractures.

Hilbert said he appreciates that podiatry gives him a variety of conditions to treat.

“What’s great about podiatry is that even though it’s a specialized field, it has a wide scope of practice, ranging from preventative diabetic foot care to reconstructive surgery,” he said. “While there are common foot and ankle concerns, no two patients are the same. Because of this, I tailor treatment plans based on each patient’s goals and expectations,”

Hilbert provides foot and ankle care in Mauston, Elroy and Wisconsin Dells. To make an appointment with Dr. Hilbert, call Mile Bluff Clinic at 608-847-5000. To learn more about the medical center’s podiatry services, visit milebluff.com.

