An Elroy man faces criminal charges after police say he broke an infant’s leg.
Dequantus Cleaveland, 33, is charged with physical abuse of a child and felony bail jumping. He faces up to six years imprisonment for each charge.
According to the criminal complaint:
A city of Elroy police officer was dispatched to an emergency room Jan. 2 after receiving a report of an incident that took place in Elroy. An infant was brought to the emergency room for “an injury to (a) child’s left leg.” One of the individuals who brought the child in was identified as Cleaveland.
A physician determined after medical examination the cause of injury was child abuse and “(Cleaveland’s) story and injury to the infant did not match up.”
Information from the University of Wisconsin Children’s Hospital concluded “there was a high probability of child abuse.”
Speaking with the physician, the officer was informed the infant’s left femur was broken and “the break was across the bone not up or down.”
Cleaveland claimed he was bringing the infant down the stairs when his dog tripped him and caused him to fall on his side while he was holding the infant.
Cleaveland said the infant was crying but “not like a ‘screaming bloody murder’” so he concluded the infant was “hungry or something” rather than injured. He concluded the infant may have a broken leg when he realized one leg was larger than the other and the infant cried louder when it was moved.
The officer told Cleaveland his explanation of how the injury took place was not consistent with the medical report. Cleaveland replied saying he would “never hurt (the) child intentionally.”
A medical official interviewed by the officer stated the infant’s “bruising seemed to (be) knuckle size on the abdomen and seemed consistent with (a) striking or punching injury.” And “the break to the femur was like someone breaking or snapping a stick.”
Cleaveland's pre-trial conference is scheduled for March 6 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
