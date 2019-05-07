The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 46-year-old female.
Police were called Monday shortly after 5 p.m. to a Broadway Avenue address in rural Warrens, where it was determined that the female died of a single gunshot wound. Police obtained a search warrant for the residence and conducted interviews.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice and Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit responded to assist with the investigation.
The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office and Monroe County Medical Examiner.
