POLICE REPORT: Altercation results in two district attorney referrals

Two Tomah residents were referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for battery after an April 3 altercation at an East Saratoga Street address. James E. Davey, 48, and Sherry Lynn Niccolai, 51, were both referred for battery and disorderly conduct. Davey was also referred for suffocation/strangulation.
Niccolai told police that Davey pushed her to the ground and put his hand around her throat during an argument. She said she was frightened by the contact to her throat but wasn’t sure whether it restricted her breathing. The report says Davey acknowledged pushing Niccolai but denied putting his hand on her throat. He said Niccolai threw a beer can at him.
The report says Niccolai acknowledged throwing the can at Davey but couldn’t remember if it happened before or after being pushed. Davey said the can hit him in the face.
Niccolai told police she didn’t remember how the argument started. She said it was a “drinking thing.”
In other Tomah Police Department news:
Dustin James Sharkozy, 24, Black River Falls, was referred to the district attorney for criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct after a March 31 incident. He is accused of punching three holes in a wall inside a Mark Avenue residence and knocking down multiple pictures.
Sharkozy had left the scene when police arrived. Police were later told about a cracked television screen that Sharkozy was believed to have damaged.
Scott Allen Hughes, 52, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct. He is accused of yelling and head-butting a person during a March 31 altercation at a Glendale Avenue apartment complex. The person who reported being head-butted said the contact didn’t cause pain.
A 15-year-old juvenile runaway was referred to the district attorney for multiple charges after allegedly resisting police officers who attempted to take her into custody April 3. The juvenile was referred for battery to a police officer, battery and disorderly conduct.
Police received a tip the juvenile was staying with Deven Scot Keyser, 18, Tomah. He told police he didn’t know where the juvenile was but speculated she could be with an acquaintance in Wisconsin Dells.
An hour later, a witness told police Keyser and the juvenile left Keyser’s residence in a black Nissan. When the Nissan returned, police approached the juvenile after she exited the vehicle. The report says she refused to be handcuffed, directed profane language toward police and kicked an officer in the calf. The juvenile was returned to her guardian.
Shortly after dropping the juvenile off, police were called back to the residence, where the juvenile reportedly threw a metal water bottle toward at the guardian. The report says the juvenile again resisted arrest. She was transported to a group home in Sparta.
Dwight Fitzgerald Carter, 52, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for criminal damage to property, theft and harassment after police were called to a Kwik Trip store April 3.
A Kwik Trip employee told police that Carter called at the store multiple times after she asked him to stop. The employee said Carter made roughly 25-30 calls. When she returned home from work, she discovered $40 in cash and multiple television remote controls were missing. She also said a bottle of wine was dumped on her mattress. She told police Carter was responsible for the thefts and vandalism.
Carter is also accused of harassing a second Kwik Trip employee, who told Carter she was going to call police. The employee said Carter called Kwik Trip the following day and demanded to know the color of her vehicle.
Andrew Lavern Eckelberg, 38, Black River Falls, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related and tampering with an ignition interlock device after an April 5 traffic stop.
Eckelberg was pulled over April 5 on North Superior Avenue after police conducted a license plate check. Eckelberg was also referred for bail jumping.
Lisa Marie Meacham, 33, Camp Douglas, was referred to the district attorney for theft. She is accused of leaving ACE Hardware March 13 without paying for a cordless drill valued at $60. The report says police were still trying to contact Meacham as of April 6.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
