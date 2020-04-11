POLICE REPORT: Altercation results in two district attorney referrals

Sharkozy had left the scene when police arrived. Police were later told about a cracked television screen that Sharkozy was believed to have damaged.

Scott Allen Hughes, 52, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct. He is accused of yelling and head-butting a person during a March 31 altercation at a Glendale Avenue apartment complex. The person who reported being head-butted said the contact didn’t cause pain.

A 15-year-old juvenile runaway was referred to the district attorney for multiple charges after allegedly resisting police officers who attempted to take her into custody April 3. The juvenile was referred for battery to a police officer, battery and disorderly conduct.

Police received a tip the juvenile was staying with Deven Scot Keyser, 18, Tomah. He told police he didn’t know where the juvenile was but speculated she could be with an acquaintance in Wisconsin Dells.

An hour later, a witness told police Keyser and the juvenile left Keyser’s residence in a black Nissan. When the Nissan returned, police approached the juvenile after she exited the vehicle. The report says she refused to be handcuffed, directed profane language toward police and kicked an officer in the calf. The juvenile was returned to her guardian.