POLICE REPORT: Baraboo man accused of stealing car

A 43-year-old Baraboo man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney after he allegedly drove off in another person’s vehicle. Justin G. Kuehl was referred for theft of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.
Police were called to Walmart shortly after 5:30 p.m. The vehicle owner said he left his 2016 Chrysler 200 running without locking it and entered the store. He noticed the vehicle missing when he returned to the parking stall.
A Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy located the vehicle four hours later in Millston. Kuehl was arrested and transported to the Monroe County Jail.
In other Tomah Police Department news:
Gordon Hart Keister, 54, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct and bail jumping after a Dec. 18 incident at a Butts Avenue residence.
A woman told police she was sleeping when Keister was yelling and banging on her front door. She looked at her back porch and discovered furniture tossed about. She said Keister also put duct tape over her entry door peep hole as a way to “torment” her. She said it was the sixth time Keister had covered the peep hole.
Keister was arrested and transported to the Monroe County Jail.
Raymond David Petska, 24, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct and bail jumping. He is accused of threatening to kidnap, torture and kill another person during a verbal tirade Dec. 19.
Petska has a bond condition that prohibits him from making acts or threats of violence, which triggered the bail jumping referral.
Andrew Theodore Stubrud, 37, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. He is accused of violating a bond condition that prohibits him from consuming alcohol.
Police were called Kwik Trip North Dec. 19 after a report of man, later identified as Stubrud, passed out in a bathroom. While police were en route, Stubrud left Kwik Trip and went to McDonald’s, where he entered the restroom. He smelled heavily of intoxicants, and a preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .27.
Tamara Sue Henkel, 52, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for third-offense drunk driving after a Dec. 22 traffic stop.
Police pulled over a vehicle driven by Henkel shortly before 1 a.m. after she reportedly pulled into oncoming traffic on Hollister Avenue. Police immediately smelled an odor of intoxicants coming from the vehicle, and both Henkel and a passenger appeared heavily intoxicated, according to the report.
When Henkel was asked how much alcohol she had consumed, she reportedly replied, “I’m not sure.” She displayed multiple clues of intoxication during a field sobriety test, and a preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .206.
Shawn R. Stremmel, 42, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for multiple charges after a Dec. 20 incident at The Crow Bar.
A bartender told police that the incident began when Stremmel was yelling at another person inside the tavern. The bartender told Stremmel to settle down or he would be asked to leave. He later stood on the rail of the bar, and he was asked to sit down or leave. He refused to sit down and was then asked to exit the building.
Once Stremmel was outside, the report says he continued to stare at people through the window before striking it and causing it to shatter. Police later observed bleeding on Stremmel’s knuckles.
Police confronted Stremmel a short time later. He told police he didn’t want to discuss the matter and attempted to walk away. The report says he became upset and told police not to touch him. He continued to resist efforts to handcuff him.
Stremmel was referred for criminal damage to property, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.
Christopher P. Nierling, 34, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for third-offense drunk driving after a Dec. 23 traffic stop.
According to the report, a vehicle on Juneau Street driven by Nierling pulled out from a stop sign onto Superior Avenue shortly after 2:30 a.m. and caused an officer driving a squad car to suddenly apply the brakes. Nierling then stopped in the middle of the intersection. He proceeded through the intersection and was pulled over for failing to yield at a stop sign.
Police couldn’t detect the odor of intoxicants but reported that Nierling was slurring his words and speaking incoherently, according to the report. He told police he was trying to limit his alcohol consumption to two drinks per hour.
The report says Nierling failed to complete any portion of a field sobriety test, and a preliminary blood test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .245.
