POLICE REPORT: Baraboo man accused of stealing car

When Henkel was asked how much alcohol she had consumed, she reportedly replied, “I’m not sure.” She displayed multiple clues of intoxication during a field sobriety test, and a preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .206.

Shawn R. Stremmel, 42, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for multiple charges after a Dec. 20 incident at The Crow Bar.

A bartender told police that the incident began when Stremmel was yelling at another person inside the tavern. The bartender told Stremmel to settle down or he would be asked to leave. He later stood on the rail of the bar, and he was asked to sit down or leave. He refused to sit down and was then asked to exit the building.

Once Stremmel was outside, the report says he continued to stare at people through the window before striking it and causing it to shatter. Police later observed bleeding on Stremmel’s knuckles.

Police confronted Stremmel a short time later. He told police he didn’t want to discuss the matter and attempted to walk away. The report says he became upset and told police not to touch him. He continued to resist efforts to handcuff him.

Stremmel was referred for criminal damage to property, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.