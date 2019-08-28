Kira Reed Funmaker was referred for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, drunk driving, operating after revocation/drunk driving-related and tampering with an ignition interlock device.
Police ran a check on a vehicle parked in the Kwik Trip parking lot and determined it had a suspended license plate. Police followed the vehicle, driven by Funmaker, after it exited Kwik Trip onto East Clifton Street. The vehicle then returned to Kwik Trip, where police conducted a traffic stop.
The report says Funmaker had slurred speech and smelled of intoxicants. He told police he didn’t have identification and allegedly gave police a false identity. He told police he hadn’t consumed alcohol.
Police conducted a field sobriety test, and a preliminary breath test registered a blood-alcohol level of .088, just over the legal limit of .08. Funmaker was arrested and placed in a squad car.
Police summoned a K9 to conduct an exterior sniff of the vehicle. After a positive response, police searched the vehicle but found no contraband.
After Funmaker was taken to Tomah Memorial Hospital for a blood draw, he was transported to the Monroe County Jail. During booking, jail staff allegedly found a methamphetamine pipe with residue concealed in his genitalia.
In other Tomah Police Department news:
Ricky Star Lang, 55, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. He is accused of violating a bond condition from Richland County that prohibits him from consuming alcohol. The report says an intoxicated Lang fell and struck his head in an alley Aug. 20 outside the Break Room bar. A preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .236.
Two days later, Lang was again referred for bail jumping for consuming alcohol. Police responded to a Hollister Avenue residence, where Lang was reportedly disturbing other residents by playing loud music. The report says he initially refused to give a breath sample but agreed after he was transported to the Monroe County Jail. The sample read .143.
Kasey Lee Thayer, 35, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for fourth-offense operating after revocation/drunk driving-related after an Aug. 22 traffic stop. Police recognized the driver and vehicle before conducting the stop on East Veterans Street. Thayer reportedly told police she believed her driver’s license was valid.
Amy Rae Isensee, 38, was referred to the district attorney for second-offense drunk driving, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after an Aug. 24 traffic stop.
Radar detected Isensee traveling 37 mph in a 30 mph zone on North Superior Avenue, and police conducted a traffic stop near Larkin Street. The report says Isensee smelled of intoxicants and slurred her speech. When asked how much alcohol she consumed, she reportedly replied, “In the excess, I don’t know, honey. I had a couple of drinks.”
During the stop, police observed a baseball cap with a marijuana leaf inside. Isensee reportedly grabbed the cap and said she grows hemp. She denied smoking marijuana.
During a field sobriety test, the report says Isensee had difficulty keeping her head steady during the horizontal gaze test. She reportedly failed the remainder of the test, and a preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .18.
A search of the vehicle allegedly found two marijuana pipes in the center console and two marijuana buds sitting in a tray.
Roger Allen Otto, 37, Warrens, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct. He is accused of engaging in a loud argument Aug. 25 at a Jodi Circle address.
Jeremy Adam Von Ruden, 39, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct.
Police were called to Dimensions bar Aug. 24 after Von Ruden reportedly entered the establishment in violation of a bond condition that prohibits him from being in places where alcohol is sold or served. The report says he was loud and abusive after police led him outside. The report says he refused to submit to a preliminary breath test.
