A 26-year-old Black River Falls man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for third-offense drunk driving after a Dec. 22, 2018, traffic stop.
Police pulled over a vehicle driven by Adam Jesse Decorah for a defective tail light shortly after 11 p.m. on North Superior Avenue. The report says police could detect the odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle, and Decorah told police he had consumed “a couple of beers.”
The report says Decorah failed a field sobriety test, and a preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .208. Decorah declined to submit to a blood test after telling police that the breath test was sufficient. Police obtained a search warrant for the blood draw.
In other Tomah Police Department news:
Michael Wayne Roberts, 53, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct. He is accused of throwing a plate of food across the room and hitting a toaster during an argument Jan. 29 at a Franklin Street residence.
Dean Allen Dammen, 57, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. He is accused of violating a bond condition that establishes a 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew. Police were seeking Dammen, who was allegedly in violation of his bond monitoring conditions, and he was located outside his residence Jan. 30 at approximately 10 p.m.
Michael Lee Peters, 46, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for operating while revoked/drunk driving-related. He was pulled over Jan. 30 after police recognized his vehicle heading westbound on East Veterans Street shortly after 7 a.m.
Nathan Jason Randall, 18, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for theft and bail jumping. He is accused of stealing a backpack from a woman containing a cell phone and threatening to throw the items in a dumpster.
Richard John Janick, 24, was referred to the district attorney for obstructing an officer and bail jumping after police responded to a 911 hang-up at a Williams Street residence Feb. 1.
When police arrived, a woman at the residence told police that Janick had left a few moments earlier. The report says he tried to elude police by running through a nearby alley but was apprehended a short time later.
Janick has a no-contact order with the woman at the Williams Street residence, which triggered the bail jumping referral.
Jesse Rees Kirk, 40, La Crosse, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. Police in Winona, Minnesota, accuse Kirk of two separate retail theft incidents, which violates a Monroe County bond condition that prohibits Kirk from committing any crimes.
