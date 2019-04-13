A 36-year-old Black River Falls woman was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney after allegedly attempting to steal $388 worth of items from Walmart.
Isabell Lorraine Barrett was referred for retail theft, trespassing and burglary.
According to the report, Barrett entered Walmart April 1 and loaded over 30 household items into her purse and plastic shopping bags. She took her cart to the register and pushed past three customers before exiting the last point of sale. After she was stopped by two Walmart employees, she reportedly said, “Oh hell no” and ran from the building to her vehicle, leaving the merchandise and purse behind. She reportedly left the parking lot in a green Chevy Impala.
Most of the items recovered were everyday household items, including hand soap, toothbrushes, tea and mouthwash. The most expensive item was a sheet set valued at $29.88.
Surveillance video showed Barrett entering the Walmart March 24 in violation of an order that prohibited her from being on to Walmart property.
In other Tomah Police Department news:
Daniel Frederich Klein, 70, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for second-offense drunk driving after police responded to a report of a vehicle that struck a building.
According to the report, Klein struck the storefront at Casey’s General Store and backed into another building while attempting to leave. When police arrived, Klein was reportedly attempting to exit the vehicle through the passenger door. Police could detect the odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle. The report says Klein was visibly intoxicated.
Klein reportedly told police the crashes were due to defective brakes. He admitted he was "half drunk," and police declined to conduct the walk-and-turn portion of the field sobriety test due to Klein’s age and advanced state of intoxication. The report says Klein was asked to count backward from 68 to 53. He skipped the number 66 and stopped at 61.
A preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .258.
Klein was also referred for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related and failure to install an ignition interlock device.
Tyler David Peregrin, 20, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct and bail jumping. He is accused of pushing a woman during an April 4 altercation at a Sime Avenue residence.
Keith John Wraalstad, 57, New Lisbon, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct and bail jumping. According to the report, a visibly intoxicated Wraalstad became agitated after personnel at Kwik Trip South refused to sell him alcohol. The report says he admitted to police that he yelled at and threatened employees.
Wraalstad was handcuffed and transported to the Monroe County Jail, where he was reportedly uncooperative during the booking process.
Daniel Wade Bell, 23, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for drug possession after police followed his vehicle into a parking lot off Superior Avenue April 6.
Shortly before midnight, police observed Bell, who police recognized from previous contacts, exit the vehicle from the driver’s side after it was parked. Dispatch informed police that Bell has a revoked driver’s license. The report says two other people who exited the vehicle had known drug histories, and police summoned a K9 unit to conduct an exterior sniff of the vehicle.
The K9 gave a positive signal for the presence of drugs, and a search of the vehicle allegedly found a plastic bag containing less than one gram of methamphetamine, a plastic bag with two grams of marijuana, a glass pipe with burned residue, a digital scale with green residue and a metal grinder with green residue.
Bell was referred for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating after revocation/drunk driving-related.
Matthew Joseph Harter, 25, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. He is accused of violating a bond condition that prohibits him from consuming alcohol. According to the report, Harter entered the Crow Bar April 6 wearing a ski mask and telling people he was wanted by police.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
