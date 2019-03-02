A 21-year-old Camp Douglas man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for cocaine possession after a Feb. 21 traffic stop.
Derek J. Medearis was also referred for obstructing an officer, operating after revocation/drunk driving-related, identity theft and bail jumping.
Police were alerted to a moving vehicle on Sime Avenue with expired registration. The vehicle then headed eastbound on Townline Road before pulling into the Cardinal IG parking lot. Police approached the driver, later identified as Medearis, who allegedly gave police a false name before admitting to his real identity. The report says police could detect an odor similar to marijuana, but neither officer on the scene was certain about identifying the smell.
Officer deployed a K9 unit to conduct an exterior sniff of the vehicle. After a positive response from the K9, police searched the vehicle and reportedly found a baggie containing one gram of cocaine in both powder and rock form. Police later learned that Medearis had an active arrest warrant from Juneau County.
In other Tomah Police Department news:
Thomas Edward Allen, 27, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related and failure to install an ignition interlock device after a Feb. 20 traffic stop on Glendale Avenue. He was pulled over after police ran a check of his driving status.
Keith James Diamond, 36, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related and bail jumping. He was pulled over for a defective stop lamp Feb. 20 while driving on Glendale Avenue. The report says Diamond violated a Waushara County bond condition that prohibits him from driving without a valid address and that he had an active arrest warrant from Adams County.
Richard Charles Crowe, 47, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. He is accused of violating a bond condition that prohibits him from consuming alcohol. A preliminary breath test administered Feb. 21 recorded a blood-alcohol level of .324.
Kevin Devell Minor, 59, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. He is accused of violating a bond condition that prohibits him from consuming alcohol. A preliminary breath test administered Feb. 24 recorded a blood-alcohol level of .095.
Dalton Donald Hintz, 24, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. He is accused of violating a Monroe County bond condition that prohibits him from committing crimes. He has been charged in Juneau County for discharging bodily fluids on a public safety worker and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Charles Keith Schumann, 35, Elroy, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. He is accused of violating a Monroe County bond condition that prohibits him from committing crimes. He has been charged in La Crosse County for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tiffany Marie Kuehl, 25, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. She was charged last August in Sauk County for drug possession, which violated a Monroe County bond condition that prohibits her from committing crimes.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
