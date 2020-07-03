POLICE REPORT: Couple referred to DA for child neglect

A man and a woman were referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for child neglect after police served a warrant at a Dogwood Lane residence June 17.
Police arrived at 7 a.m. with a warrant to remove animals from the residence. Jennifer M. Dahl, 28, New Lisbon, answered the door and allowed police inside. Police removed six dogs (three adults and three puppies) and two cats.
The report says there was an overwhelming odor of urine in the home, piles of feces on the floor, appliances in the middle of the kitchen floor and dirty countertops. Due to clutter, it was difficult to reach the kitchen sink. The Tomah Fire Department assessed the property and condemned it.
A three-year-old child under the care of Dahl and Nathanael Scott Rutherford, 24, Necedah, stayed overnight at the residence. Police found a knife and multiple prescription medications that were easily within a three-year-old’s reach.
Dahl told police that she and the child had planned to stay at the residence for just one night. Monroe County Social Services made arrangements for the child to stay an acquaintance of the couple in Necedah.
In other Tomah Police Department news:
Kelsey Lee Rose, 28, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related and tampering with an ignition interlock device. She was pulled over for speeding June 14 shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Noth Avenue.
Kavian D. LeBeauf, 34, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for two separate bail jumping incidents. He is accused of violating a bond condition that establishes a 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew June 16 and June 17.
Brandon Sanders, 19, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct. He is accused of threatening a woman and throwing her Ipad against the wall during a June 16 disturbance at a Franklin Avenue residence.
Edward John Parker, 55, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related and tampering with an ignition interlock device. He was pulled over on a westbound ramp onto Interstate 94 for a defective stop lamp.
Jordan Lee Martindale, 23, Brainerd, Minnesota, was referred to the district attorney for possession of marijuana.
Police pulled over Martindale for speeding on Interstate 94. Martindale was informed by police that a K9 unit was part of the traffic detail, and he admitted there was marijuana in the vehicle. Police seized eight grams of the drug.
Mark Alan Kostecky, 40, Sun Prairie, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related and tampering with an ignition interlock device. He was pulled over June 20 on Interstate 94 for a defective headlight.
Melissa Kaye Frost, 40, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for non-aggravated battery and disorderly conduct.
Police were called to Gillett Park June 21 for a report of a disturbance. A man told police that Frost slapped him in the face with an open hand during an argument over car keys.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!