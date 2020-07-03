POLICE REPORT: Couple referred to DA for child neglect

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A man and a woman were referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for child neglect after police served a warrant at a Dogwood Lane residence June 17.

Police arrived at 7 a.m. with a warrant to remove animals from the residence. Jennifer M. Dahl, 28, New Lisbon, answered the door and allowed police inside. Police removed six dogs (three adults and three puppies) and two cats.

The report says there was an overwhelming odor of urine in the home, piles of feces on the floor, appliances in the middle of the kitchen floor and dirty countertops. Due to clutter, it was difficult to reach the kitchen sink. The Tomah Fire Department assessed the property and condemned it.

A three-year-old child under the care of Dahl and Nathanael Scott Rutherford, 24, Necedah, stayed overnight at the residence. Police found a knife and multiple prescription medications that were easily within a three-year-old’s reach.

Dahl told police that she and the child had planned to stay at the residence for just one night. Monroe County Social Services made arrangements for the child to stay an acquaintance of the couple in Necedah.

