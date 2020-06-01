POLICE REPORT: Disturbance leads to drug charges

Westly A. Briggs, 32, Montello, was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping after a May 17 traffic stop.

Police observed a southbound vehicle driven by Briggs on Superior Avenue without a front license plate. The officer lost contact with the vehicle after it turned onto West Jackson Street, but the vehicle was later identified at Kwik Trip station on Tomah’s north side. Briggs was standing next to the vehicle.

The report says police looked inside the passenger window and saw a gem bag containing a white crystal substance in the center cup holder. Westly was handcuffed and transported to the Monroe County Jail.

Seth Carlson, 20, Tomah, and a 17-year-old juvenile were referred to the district attorney for possession of a Schedule I and Schedule II narcotic drug with intent to deliver.

A man called police May 20 and said Carlson had taken his vehicle without permission and drove with the juvenile to La Crosse to buy Xanax. The man told police he expected the two would return to Oakwood Village in Tomah and that the juvenile had announced on Snapchat their intention to sell the drug.