POLICE REPORT: Disturbance leads to drug charges

Two Tomah residents were referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for drug charges after police responded to a May 17 disturbance at a Superior Avenue residence.
Jeffrey Paul Peters, 30, was referred for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping.
Shanna Joy Endle, 27, was referred for possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping.
A witness called police shortly before 9:30 p.m. and told police that a man and woman, later identified as Peters and Endle, were fighting and that she heard Endle say, “Don’t touch me.”
Police recognized Peters and Endle from previous contacts. A search of Peters allegedly found a jar containing marijuana, and he was arrested for violating a bond condition. Police also searched a duffel bag believed to have belonged to Peters. The bag allegedly had a container with methamphetamine.
Police determined Endle was in violation of a 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew. She was searched, and police allegedly found two syringes, one of which contained methamphetamine residue.
In other Tomah Police Department news:
Georgeanne Marie Murray, 51, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related. She was pulled over May 16 after awkwardly entering the intersection of North Superior Avenue and Veterans Street on a flashing yellow arrow, according to the report.
Westly A. Briggs, 32, Montello, was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping after a May 17 traffic stop.
Police observed a southbound vehicle driven by Briggs on Superior Avenue without a front license plate. The officer lost contact with the vehicle after it turned onto West Jackson Street, but the vehicle was later identified at Kwik Trip station on Tomah’s north side. Briggs was standing next to the vehicle.
The report says police looked inside the passenger window and saw a gem bag containing a white crystal substance in the center cup holder. Westly was handcuffed and transported to the Monroe County Jail.
Seth Carlson, 20, Tomah, and a 17-year-old juvenile were referred to the district attorney for possession of a Schedule I and Schedule II narcotic drug with intent to deliver.
A man called police May 20 and said Carlson had taken his vehicle without permission and drove with the juvenile to La Crosse to buy Xanax. The man told police he expected the two would return to Oakwood Village in Tomah and that the juvenile had announced on Snapchat their intention to sell the drug.
The man later called police and said Carlson had dropped off the vehicle and was headed with the juvenile to Firemen’s Park. Police caught up with the two as they were walking on East Monroe Street.
According to the report, Carlson admitted taking the vehicle without the owner’s permission because he had “things to do.” The juvenile was wearing a backpack and consented to have it searched. Police found an aspirin bottle inside, and the juvenile said the bottle contained aspirin.
Police determined that the pills weren’t aspirin. Carlson told police the backpack belonged to him and that the pills were “ecstasy.” The juvenile said the pills were Xanax. The bottle contained 51 pills.
Shortly before police arrived with Carlson at the Monroe County Jail, he suddenly became non-responsive, and police suspected he was suffering a drug overdose. He was taken to Mayo Franciscan Healthcare in Sparta, where he was medically cleared for transport to the jail.
Jaymin Clayton Blankinship, 18, Oshkosh, was referred to the district attorney for multiple charges after a May 20 traffic stop.
Police observed a northbound vehicle driven by Blankinship on Superior Avenue with defective brake light. He accelerated to 64 mph in a 45 mph zone before pulling over. The report says Blankinship gave police a learner’s permit when asked for a driver’s license and couldn’t produce proof of insurance. There were three passengers in the vehicle, including a 15-year-old juvenile.
Police detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. When asked the last time he had consumed marijuana, Blankinship reportedly replied, “Ahh … long time … probably never.” Police searched the vehicle and allegedly found multiple plastic bags containing green, leafy substance and a glass smoking pipe with burned residue.
Police also found a backpack that allegedly contained two cigars and a green, leafy substance. In addition, police found a semi-automatic Taurus Millennium G2 firearm. Seated in the weapon was a 32-round magazine loaded with 18 bullets.
Blankinship was referred for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon, violation of absolute sobriety with a passenger under 16, violation of license restrictions and speeding (16-19 mph over).
Todd C. Meyers, 56, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct and resisting an officer after a May 21 incident at a Superior Avenue residence.
Police responded to a report that an intoxicated Meyers was threatening to shoot himself and others and that he was screaming and slamming doors. A witness said Meyers could be heard through the wall yelling, “Are you scared yet?”
When police arrived, Meyers allegedly directed abusive and profane language at police. He later calmed down, and police left the scene.
Police returned 2 ½ hours later when a witness said Meyers was again slamming doors and screaming profanities. When police arrived, Meyers told police to leave and used vulgar and abusive language. He told police he was annoyed by noise made by three neighboring children and was retaliating by trying to scare them.
The report says Meyers was handcuffed without incident but refused to walk downstairs with police. He was carried by officers downstairs, placed inside a squad car and transported to the Monroe County Jail.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
