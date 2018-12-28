A 25-year-old Necedah woman was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for multiple drug charges after police responded to a Dec. 20 complaint at Band Box Laundromat shortly before 6 a.m.
A witness told police Charleen Marie Suchomel was behaving erratically in the laundry room. The witness said he was doing laundry when a visibly intoxicated Suchomel suddenly jumped at him and asked if she had scared him. When police arrived, Suchomel was in the back of the building sitting next to several bags.
According to the report, Suchomel told police she had been asked to leave a friend’s house and had no plans on where to stay. When asked if she had anything illegal in her bags, she reportedly replied, “No, sir. Just arts and crafts.” She also said, “If there’s a candy trail, it’s not mine.” Dispatch informed police that Suchomel was on probation with a condition that mandates absolute sobriety.
Suchomel reportedly gave police permission to search her bags. The report says police found two smoking pipes, three hypodermic needles, a bottle of Narcan, three cut straws, two needle caps and two green bindle bags. The report says Suchomel acted surprised by the contents and said, “Oh my gosh, how did that get in there?”
A further search allegedly found a prescription pill bottle containing several pills. The names of the owner and medications were scratched off the bottle. Police also found containers with marijuana and synthetic cannabinoids and a small, clear rock-like substance that police believe was methamphetamine.
Suchomel was referred possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and possession of prescription drug without a prescription.
In other Tomah Police Department news:
Bryan Lee Lamb, 32, and Phillip James Lamb 53, both Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct.
Police responded to a call from Phillip Lamb, who said he wanted Bryan Lamb to leave his Superior Avenue property. When police arrived, yelling could be heard from the apartment. The report says Bryan Lamb punched a door during the argument, which also triggered a criminal damage to property referral.
Cole James Lumby, 20, Adams, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping after being pulled over shortly before 11 p.m. Dec. 19 for a defective headlamp. He is accused of violating an Adams County bond condition that established a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.
Patrick G. Funmaker, 54, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related. He was pulled over shortly after 8:30 p.m. Dec. 19 for a defective headlamp.
James Calvin Allen, 60, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for battery and disorderly conduct. He is accused of intentionally head-butting a woman during a Dec. 20 altercation at a Murdock Street residence. The report says he also threw a small table during the incident.
Kevin Devell Minor, 59, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related.
Police recognized a vehicle driven by Minor shortly after 8:30 p.m. Dec. 20 from previous traffic stops and followed the vehicle to a convenience store parking lot, where he was arrested. He was also referred for failure to install an ignition interlock device and bail jumping.
Logun Mykal Bailey, 19, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for theft and criminal damage to property.
Police responded to a call from a woman whose son had recently joined the military and was in South Carolina for basic training. She reported that someone stole her son’s vehicle and was living in the recruit’s Birch Lane residence without his consent.
Police went to the residence Dec. 10 and found Bailey and two other people living there. Bailey reportedly told police he was the recruit’s roommate prior to his departure. However, police contacted the recruit, who said Bailey was not authorized to live in the residence and nobody was authorized to drive his vehicle.
On Dec. 19, police were dispatched to a landlord’s complaint that Bailey was living at a Superior Avenue residence without the landlord’s permission. Police helped Bailey gather his belongings as he left the residence.
The recruit returned to Tomah Dec. 21 and said that 14 items worth $25,000 were missing from his residence and that three other items worth $850 were damaged. Police recalled seeing some of the items in Bailey’s possession two days earlier. Bailey was arrested the same day after meeting with police.
Elissa Bridget Smith, 37, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related. She was pulled over Dec. 21 shortly after 7:30 a.m. for a defective stop lamp. She was also referred for failure to install an ignition interlock device.
David Rockford Gervais, 38, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. He is accused of violating a bond condition that prohibits him from driving unless properly licensed.
Thomas Edward Williams, 44, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for theft by contractor.
A homeowner said he made an agreement with Williams Dec. 23, 2015, to install a roof. The homeowner agreed to pay $3,300 up front and the remaining $1,900 upon completion. The homeowner said he contacted Williams repeatedly over the next two years about completing the project.
On Sept. 10, Williams reportedly told the homeowner he had changed his mind about completing the job because the roof was too high. He told the homeowner he would refund the $3,300. Police contacted Williams Sept. 26 and warned him he could be prosecuted if he didn’t refund the money. The report says Williams agreed to send the refund.
Police learned Dec. 13 that Williams still hadn’t repaid the homeowner, and the case was referred Dec. 21.
Adam Jesse Decorah, 26, Black River Falls, was referred to the district attorney for third-offense drunk driving after a Dec. 22 traffic stop.
Police pulled over Decorah on North Superior Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. for a damaged tail light cover. The report says police could detect the odor alcohol and that Decorah's speech was slurred. When asked how much alcohol he had consumed, Decorah reportedly replied, “two beers.”
Decorah reportedly failed a field sobriety test, and a preliminary breath recorded a blood-alcohol level of .201.
Logan Jon Tormoen, 28, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for retail theft and trespassing. He is accused of going through the self-checkout at Walmart without paying for $190 worth of merchandise Dec. 15.
Tormoen has been prohibited from entering Walmart stores since 2008, which also triggered the trespassing referral. As police were processing the referral, Tormoen was arrested on another charge and was housed in the Monroe County Jail.
Andrew Lavern Eckelberg, 36, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related and failure to install an ignition interlock device. He was pulled over after police recognized Eckelberg’s vehicle Dec. 22 on Townline Road.
John Henry Wright, 53, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for possession of cocaine and bail jumping.
Police were dispatched to a Grandview Avenue residence for a complaint about a man who wouldn’t leave an apartment unit. The witness said Wright locked himself in the bathroom and remained there for two hours. Police were able to enter the bathroom without incident and reportedly saw a baggie with a white substance in plain view. The substance later tested positive for cocaine.
Georgeanne Marie Murray, 50, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related. She was pulled over shortly after 4:30 p.m. Dec. 23 after police ran a check on her license plate.
Todd Michael Sanborn, 28, Camp Douglas, was referred to the district attorney for multiple drug charges after a Dec. 23 traffic stop.
Police pulled over Sanborn’s vehicle on East Veterans Street for a cracked windshield. Dispatch informed police that Sanborn had a Juneau County warrant for his arrest and a revoked driver’s license. He was placed under arrest, and as police took steps to secure the vehicle, the odor of marijuana was detected.
Police searched the vehicle and allegedly found a baggie with a green, leafy substance, a marijuana pipe with residue, a baggie with a paperclip used to clean the marijuana pipe and a baggie with a marijuana roach and rolling papers. The marijuana seized amounted to nine grams.
A search of Sanborn’s wallet allegedly found a baggie containing methamphetamine.
Sanborn was referred for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, operating after revocation/drunk driving-related and bail jumping.
Nicole Helen Mendoza, 24, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for interfering with custody of a child. She is accused of keeping a child in her custody in violation of a 2013 custody agreement.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
