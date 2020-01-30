POLICE REPORT: Juvenile arrested after fight at high school

A 17-year-old juvenile was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for multiple charges after a Jan. 15 altercation at Tomah High School.

Police responded shortly after 3 p.m. to a report of a fight inside the high school building. A student told police that the juvenile approached her, verbally berated her, poked her in the face and slammed her into a wall, causing her to hit her head. A witness said the juvenile shoved a teacher who was trying to end the altercation. The report says the student’s right cheek was red and swollen.

The report says the juvenile fled the scene and was followed off campus by a high school staff member. A police officer arrived and gave the juvenile the option of walking back to the high school willingly to discuss the situation. The juvenile declined and resisted as police attempted to place her in handcuffs. The juvenile had to be taken to the ground before the handcuffs could be applied.

The juvenile was referred for physical abuse of a child, non-aggravated battery, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.

In other Tomah Police Department news: