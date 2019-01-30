A 16-year-old juvenile was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for fleeing officer during a Jan. 26 chase during which speeds reached 50 mph on a residential street in Tomah.
According to the report, police observed a pickup truck traveling the wrong way on a one-way section of West Milwaukee Street shortly after 7 p.m. The vehicle turned southbound on Superior Avenue and turned onto West Council, where the juvenile's vehicle hit 50 mph.
The truck took a left on Lincoln Avenue and weaved its way through a parking lot full of vehicles at Tomah High School. The truck then pulled onto Butts Avenue and headed south, ran a stop sign at Hugh Dickie Street and skidded into a ditch. It got back onto the roadway and continued westbound on Hwy. CM, where it reached nearly 90 mph.
The vehicle then went through a T-intersection into a field and continued through the field with no lights on. The juvenile exited the vehicle. Police believe he was looking for an avenue of escape, but surrendered after finding none.
In other Tomah Police Department news:
Anthony A. Decorah, 47, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. He is accused of violating a bond condition that established a 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew. Decorah was pulled over Jan. 27 shortly before 1 a.m. for failure to stop at a stop sign.
Eric L. Mathison, 42, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney, for threatening a police officer. An intoxicated Mathison was taken to Tomah Memorial Hospital after reportedly threatening suicide.
The report says Mathison asked police to leave the room where he was being treated at Tomah Memorial. After being told that police intended to remain to ensure the safety of medical staff, Mathison reportedly became agitated and threatened to kill an officer.
Paige Amanda Brehm, 28, and Kristopher Keith Hanson, 39, both of Tomah, were referred to the district attorney after police responded to a Jan. 23 disturbance at an Alyssa Street residence.
Hanson told police that Brehm was at his residence in violation of a no-contact order and was refusing to leave. However, dispatch informed police that neither was the subject of a no-contact. Hanson answered the door and said an argument began when he caught Paige smoking marijuana in the garage. He led police to the garage and located a plastic baggie containing marijuana and a bong pipe.
Police interview Brehm, who appeared to accuse Hanson of planting the marijuana. The report says Hanson interrupted the interview multiple times.
After police informed Brehm that she would be charged for marijuana possession, she went to the basement and returned with a plastic container filled with several vials and syringes that she said belonged to Hanson.
Hanson told police the vials contained testosterone, for which he had a prescription through the Veterans Administration.
Brehm was referred for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hanson was referred for disorderly conduct and possession of a prescription drug without a prescription. Both were referred for bail jumping.
