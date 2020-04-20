POLICE REPORT: Kendall man referred for drug charges

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 29-year-old Kendall man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for drug charges after police responded to a child abuse report April 14.

Dalton L. Allen was referred for possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.

Tomah police were dispatched to Tomah Health for a report of a child who sustained a broken collarbone. After the child was treated, the woman who transported the child to the hospital was asked to drive to the police station for additional questioning. Allen was a passenger in the vehicle.

Police determined Allen had an active Department of Corrections warrant and placed him under arrest. A search of the vehicle allegedly found six gem bags containing white residue later identified as methamphetamine.

The report says police also found a jar with brown residue, which police determined was a wax form of marijuana. Police then searched the glove box and found two more gem bags with one gram of methamphetamine. Dalton admitted the drugs belonged to him.

In other police news: