POLICE REPORT: La Crosse man referred for third OWI

A 37-year-old La Crosse man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for third-offense drunk driving after police responded to an Aug. 2 disturbance.
Police arrived shortly after 3 a.m. at a West Juneau Street residence, where a witness told police that Roberto Demetris Davis got into an argument with a man and then drove away. Police located Davis operating the vehicle a short time later and followed it before it came to a stop on Hollister Avenue. The report says Davis appeared confused over the reason for the stop and that his eyes were bloodshot and glassy. Police also detected a strong odor of intoxicants.
Davis reportedly placed his hands behind his back anticipating being placed in custody prior to being told he was under arrest. The report says Davis displayed multiple clues of intoxication during a field sobriety test, and a preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .29.
Davis was also referred for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related.
In other Tomah Police Department news:
Hayden Scott Kvalheim, 23, and Cheyenne Sierra Rhodes, 22, both of Tomah, were referred to the district attorney after police responded to an Aug. 9 incident at a Cleveland Street address.
Kvalheim said an intoxicated Rhodes got physically aggressive with him after returning home from a tavern. He told police that the two were “wrestling around” during the altercation. When asked if he was punched or slapped, he reportedly replied, “Yeah, we were going back and forth like that.”
The report says Rhodes was hesitant to discuss the matter with police and asked if she could leave “without charges.” She later told police she was struck on the head and slammed to the ground by Kvalheim. She also said that Kvalheim threw her phone and shattered it to prevent her from calling police.
Kvahlheim and Rhodes were both referred for battery and disorderly conduct. Kvalheim was also referred for false imprisonment and criminal damage to property.
Alexander Corey Gonzales, 34, Tomah, and Cathleen Alice Diane Haas, 43, Sparta, were referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. They are both accused of violating bond conditions that establish a 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew.
According to the report, police were in the area on an unrelated call when they heard a woman yell shortly after 2:30 a.m. at a Superior Avenue residence. Gonzales told police he and Haas got into an argument. Neither lives at the residence.
Robert T. St. Clair, 30, Kendall, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related. He was pulled over Aug. 8 on Sime Avenue after police conducted a license plate check.
Chase Wyatt Wagner, 35, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for excessive speed.
A Tomah police officer was working off a Monroe County Speed Wave Enforcement grant when he detected a vehicle operated by Wagner traveling 93 mph in a 45 mph zone on Hwy. PP. The report says Wagner exhibited thick and slurred speech and that a field sobriety test showed multiple clues of intoxication. A preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .223.
Wagner was also issued a citation for first-offense drunk driving.
Kevin Michael Conant, 48, Black River Falls, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving–related. He was pulled over Aug. 7 on E. McCoy Boulevard after police ran a license plate check.
Conant was also referred for bail jumping.
Amanda L. Bungert, 40, Tomah was referred to the district attorney for a court order violation. She is accused of sending text messages in violation of a restraining order.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!