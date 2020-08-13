POLICE REPORT: La Crosse man referred for third OWI

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 37-year-old La Crosse man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for third-offense drunk driving after police responded to an Aug. 2 disturbance.

Police arrived shortly after 3 a.m. at a West Juneau Street residence, where a witness told police that Roberto Demetris Davis got into an argument with a man and then drove away. Police located Davis operating the vehicle a short time later and followed it before it came to a stop on Hollister Avenue. The report says Davis appeared confused over the reason for the stop and that his eyes were bloodshot and glassy. Police also detected a strong odor of intoxicants.

Davis reportedly placed his hands behind his back anticipating being placed in custody prior to being told he was under arrest. The report says Davis displayed multiple clues of intoxication during a field sobriety test, and a preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .29.

Davis was also referred for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related.

In other Tomah Police Department news:

Hayden Scott Kvalheim, 23, and Cheyenne Sierra Rhodes, 22, both of Tomah, were referred to the district attorney after police responded to an Aug. 9 incident at a Cleveland Street address.