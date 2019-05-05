A 42-year-old La Crosse woman was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for multiple charges after an April 25 traffic stop.
Laurie Ann Miller was referred for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and bail jumping.
Police pulled over a vehicle driven by Miller for a defective exhaust and crossing the centerline shortly before midnight on Gopher Avenue. Dispatch informed police that the vehicle was stolen, and police approached the vehicle as a “high risk” stop.
Miller told police she hadn’t taken drugs and attributed her erratic driving to stress. Police searched a backpack belonging to Miller and allegedly found three syringes with liquid inside. The liquid later tested positive for methamphetamine.
Police contacted the vehicle’s owner, who said Miller didn’t have permission to drive the vehicle. A passenger in the vehicle, Alex Jon Hayter, 23, La Crosse, was referred for bail jumping for allegedly violating a bond condition that requires him to report any change of address.
In other Tomah Police Department news:
Justin S. Sparks, 28, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. He is accused of violating bond conditions that prohibit him from consuming alcohol or entering taverns.
Richard John Janick, 25, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police were called Band Box Laundromat April 19 shortly before 1 a.m. after Janick was reportedly inside the building visibly impaired. The report says he was passed out on a bench and jumped off in a startled manner when an officer woke him up. He told police he was coming down after consuming an “upper.”
Police searched Janick’s backpack and allegedly found three syringes and a gem bag with white residue, which tested positive for methamphetamine.
Janick was also referred for bail jumping for violating a bond condition that requires him to report any change of address.
Salvador J. Casarez, 39, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct. He is accused of causing a disruption April 19 at The Bank Bar and refusing multiple requests to leave. He was also placed on a probation/parole hold.
Michael Miles, 45, Camp Douglas, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related. Police pulled over a vehicle driven by Miles April 20 after an officer recognized it from previous contacts.
Star M. Sasse, 32, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer after an April 20 traffic stop.
Police attempted to stop Sasse for speeding after she was clocked traveling 40 mph in a 25 mph zone. The report says she led police on an extended pursuit from the corner of East Brownell Street and Glendale Avenue to Cady Avenue, where Sasse finally pulled over. During the pursuit, she allegedly honked her horn and yelled out her window.
After the vehicle came to a stop, Sasse exited and reportedly yelled at a bystander. She allegedly ignored repeated police orders to stop causing a disturbance get back inside her vehicle before she was arrested and placed in handcuffs.
Bailey Lynn Palmer, 20, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related and tampering with an ignition interlock device. Police pulled over the vehicle April 20 after running a registration check.
Crystal Ann Pharis, 26, and Jason J. Dailey, 25, both of Tomah, were referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct after an April 21 incident. Pharis accused Dailey of punching her and breaking a television. Dailey declined to offer his version of events, but police noticed he had a red mark on his eye and a small red mark on his throat. Police believe Pharis was responsible for the marks.
Pharis has a bond condition that prohibits her from committing acts of violence, which triggered a bail jumping referral.
Autumn E. Erickson, 23, Manitowoc, was referred to the district attorney for possession of methamphetamine after an April 22 traffic stop in the Walmart parking lot. Police stopped a vehicle driven by Christopher J. Loucks, 22, Two Rivers, shortly before 3 a.m. for failure to display a front license plate.
The report says Erickson and Loucks continually lit cigarettes during the stop and described the two as “hyper.” A search of the vehicle allegedly yielded a gem bag containing methamphetamine.
Loucks was arrested for violating a court order that prohibits him from being on Walmart property.
Kenneth Anthony Wilson, 63, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related. He was pulled over April 25 for operating outside the hours of his occupational license.
Jessica Joan Jones, 33, and Diane M. Miller, 61, both of Tomah, were referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct. Miller is accused of hitting Jones during an April 25 altercation at a Monowau Street residence, which left two scrapes on Jones’ lip. A witness said Jones then hit Miller hard enough to cause her to fall.
Benny Charles Vann, 25, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct. He is accused of yelling and trying to punch patrons April 25 a Kelsey’s Class Act. The report says that Vann told police he asked a female to reveal her breasts.
Vann has a bond conditions that prohibits him from threatening or committing acts of violence, which triggered a bail jumping referral.
Marion Zach Thomas Henry IV, 21, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property after an April 27 incident.
Police were called to a Grandview Avenue residence, where a caller said Henry was intoxicated and attempting to hit someone. A witness said Henry was upset about not having access to his truck and threatened to break the windows of another vehicle unless he was given the keys.
The report says Henry’s belligerence escalated to the point where he threatened to strangle and kill another person at the residence. After Henry was arrested, police discovered a large dent in a vehicle that Henry allegedly kicked.
Yaniel Enrique Pabon Cosme, 30, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct and bail jumping. He is accused of walking past the last point of sale at the Ho-Chunk Cinema April 25 and punching a person in the face.
Willie Vincent Timothy Thomas, 27, Norwalk, was referred to the district attorney for third-offense operating without a valid driver’s license. He was pulled over on Superior Avenue April 28 shortly after 2 a.m. for lane deviation and a defective brake light.
