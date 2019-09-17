A 24-year-old Tomah man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for multiple charges after a high-speed chase.
Zachariah Edward Dibenedetto was referred for fleeing an officer and speeding in excess of 75 mph over the limit during a chase that began in the city of Tomah Sept. 8.
Shortly after 1 a.m., an officer on routine patrol observed a northbound Ford Mustang driven by Didenedetto on North Glendale Avenue traveling an estimated 60 mph in a 25 mph zone. The report says the vehicle barely navigated a curve and nearly struck several parked cars. A taxi cab traveling in front of the police was also nearly struck by Dibenedetto. After the officer activated the emergency lights of the squad car, Dibenedetto accelerated and triggered a loud roar from the vehicle.
The report says Dibenedetto failed to stop at the stop sign at North Glendale Avenue and East Veterans Street, turned right and continued outside the city limits on Hwy. ET, reaching a speed of 120 mph in a 45 mph zone. A short time later, Dibenedetto’s vehicle failed to negotiate a Y intersection at Formica Road and careened 75 yards into a pasture before coming to a stop on a creek embankment. The report says a wire cattle fence was damaged.
Dibenedetto was still inside the vehicle when confronted by police and a K9 officer. The K9 was ordered to bark to deter Dibenedetto from fleeing, and he complied with police orders to raise his hands and remain inside the vehicle.
Dibenedetto, who reportedly showed signs of intoxication, was transported by ambulance to Tomah Memorial Hospital, while a passenger was treated at the scene for a bump on his forehead by emergency medical personnel.
The passenger said Dibenedetto was giving him a ride to Walmart when “he gave it some gas” and began “whipping it through town.” The passenger said he told Dibenedetto that it wasn’t a good idea to reach high speeds within the city limits. He said Dibenedetto “freaked out” when he saw the squad car and ignored advice to “pull over and be fine with it.”
DiBenedetto was interviewed at the hospital, where he told police, “I’m sorry … I should have just stopped.” He told police he had consumed a 12-pack of beer earlier in the evening. He voluntarily submitted to a blood test after a preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .135.
Dibenedtto was also issued citations for first-offense drunk driving, failure to stop at a stop sign, reckless driving and unreasonable/imprudent speed.
In other Tomah Police Department news:
Matthew John Jorgensen, 25, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for third-offense operating after revocation/drunk driving-related. He was pulled over Sept. 4 for a defective stop lamp.
Daniel Joseph Edgerly, 34, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related. He was pulled over Sept. 5 after police conducted a license plate check. He has a bond condition that prohibits him from operating a motor vehicle unless properly licensed, which triggered a bail jumping referral.
Logan J. Mitchell, 19, and Samantha J. Pulley, 19, both of Tomah, were referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct. They are accused of conducting a loud argument and disturbing neighbors Sept. 7 inside a Murdock Street apartment building. The report says the officer who responded to the scene believed the argument would become violent if he didn’t intervene.
Carlten Robert McIntosh, 63, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police responded to a Sept. 7 report of an unconscious man, later identified at McIntosh, at Daybreak Inn. The officer who responded recognized McIntosh and treated the incident as a possible drug overdose. Police went to the room where McIntosh was staying and reportedly found a glass methamphetamine pipe, a cut straw and a plastic baggie containing methamphetamine.
McIntosh later regained consciousness and admitted using methamphetamine and heroin, according to the report. A package of Narcan was also located at the scene.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.