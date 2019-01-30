A 29-year-old Woodbury, Minnesota, man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for attempting to steal tires from an auto dealership and vandalizing several vehicles in the process.
Pierre Jerel Anderson was referred for theft, criminal damage to property and bail jumping after police were called to Larkin’s GMC Jan. 22 shortly after 7 a.m. When police arrived, several vehicles were jacked up on blocks with the tires removed. One of the vehicle’s had its back windshield shattered. There was also a GMC Yukon in the lot that was unfamiliar to any of Larkin’s employees. Police traced the Yukon’s owner to a Sibley, Iowa, address, where a man told police he sold the vehicle to Anderson Jan. 14.
Police believe Anderson planned to steal the tires until he damaged his own vehicle with a floor jack that was recovered at the scene.
Police returned to Larkin’s shortly after noon, when Anderson reportedly returned to the dealership and drove the Yukon from the parking lot with a flat tire. Anderson drove onto Interstate 94 and pulled over three miles north of Tomah. He was pursued into the woods by two Wisconsin State Patrol officers, who found Anderson hiding in a hunting blind.
After obtaining a search warrant for Anderson’s vehicle, police reportedly found a receipt for retaining wall blocks, a valve stem removing tool and a tool box.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
