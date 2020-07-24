POLICE REPORT: Necedah man referred for lewd behavoir, meth possession

A 24-year-old Necedah man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for drug possession after police responded to a July 15 report of nude man near the Lake Tomah dam. Jonathan James Dipuma was referred for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and lewd/lascivious behavior.
Police responded around 3:45 p.m. to a report of a man sleeping in a truck with his genitals exposed. Police approached the vehicle and told Dipuma he was exposing himself. The report says Dipuma looked down immediately and zipped up his pants. He told police he likely unzipped his pants while he was asleep. He said he came to Lake Tomah to fish but feel asleep before exiting his truck.
A search of Dipuma’s person reportedly found a baggie with a crystal substance later identified as four grams of methamphetamine. The search also found a pipe wrapped in brown paper toweling.
In other Tomah Police Department news:
Three people were referred to the district attorney for July 14 incident at a Birch Lane residence. Clarence Joseph Skogen, 29, Tomah, Alexxis Destiny Stainbrook, 18, Tomah, and Donovan K. Miller, 18, were referred for disorderly conduct, and Miller was referred for non-aggravated battery. The three were part of a scuffle during which Miller allegedly kneed Skogen in the face.
Michael Garrett Browining, 36, and Kary Lee Schmidt, 35, both of Tomah, were referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct. They are accused of engaging in a loud argument July 14 at a Hollister Avenue address.
Daniel Frederich Klein, 71, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. He is accused of violating a bond condition that prohibits him from consuming alcohol. A preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .248.
David B. Moll, 33, Mauston, was referred to the district attorney for drug charges after a July 16 traffic stop.
Police ran a check on a vehicle operated by Moll shortly after 7 p.m. on West Clifton Street and determined Moll had a revoked driver’s license. When police approached the vehicle, Moll was sending a text that reportedly read, “I’m going to jail.” When police asked Moll why he texted the message, he said he missed his last court date. Police later confirmed Moll had an active Juneau County warrant.
The report says Moll admitted there was marijuana in the vehicle, and police recovered a green pill bottle containing marijuana, a pipe with burned marijuana residue and a cartridge containing THC wax.
Moll was referred for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating after revocation/drunk driving-related and bail jumping.
Michael Lee Kopa-Knapp, 34, New Lisbon, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related and bail jumping. He was pulled over July 18 on Superior Avenue for a defective headlight.
Mensah A. Bonman, 21, Milwaukee, and Priscilla R. Matthews, 19, Tomah, were referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct. They are accused of causing a July 19 disturbance at Quality Inn.
Samantha Marie James, 28, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for child neglect.
Police were called June 17 to Edgewood Avenue residence for a welfare check involving James’ two young children. The report says they were playing outside unsupervised while James was asleep inside the residence.
The report describes multiple incidents of neglect, including half-open empty beer cans within easy reach of children and a refrigerator that was bare except for condiments. One child had a black eye, and a witness told police that James had displayed indifference to one of her child’s medical conditions and didn’t always properly administer medication.
