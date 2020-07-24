POLICE REPORT: Necedah man referred for lewd behavoir, meth possession

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 24-year-old Necedah man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for drug possession after police responded to a July 15 report of nude man near the Lake Tomah dam. Jonathan James Dipuma was referred for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and lewd/lascivious behavior.

Police responded around 3:45 p.m. to a report of a man sleeping in a truck with his genitals exposed. Police approached the vehicle and told Dipuma he was exposing himself. The report says Dipuma looked down immediately and zipped up his pants. He told police he likely unzipped his pants while he was asleep. He said he came to Lake Tomah to fish but feel asleep before exiting his truck.

A search of Dipuma’s person reportedly found a baggie with a crystal substance later identified as four grams of methamphetamine. The search also found a pipe wrapped in brown paper toweling.

