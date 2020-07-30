POLICE REPORT: Necedah man referred to DA for drug charges

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 31-year-old Necedah man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for drug charges after police responded to a July 26 report of man sleeping inside his vehicle.

Police located Chase Michael Christman sleeping in the driver’s seat shortly before 11 p.m. on the 1500 block of Hollister Avenue. The officer immediately recognized Christman from previous contacts and awakened him by calling his first name. When Christman was asked what he was doing, he replied that he was eating a bowl of cereal. He said he fell asleep at the wheel because it was hot.

The report says Christman’s pupils were severely constricted and that there was bruising on both arms consistent with intravenous drug use.

Christman denied there was anything illegal in the vehicle and consented to have the vehicle searched. He exited the vehicle and was informed he would undergo a field sobriety test. Before the test began, Christman allegedly ran away from the two officers present. An officer grabbed Christman's arm, which caused him to fall on his back. He was rolled on his stomach and handcuffed.