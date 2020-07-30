POLICE REPORT: Necedah man referred to DA for drug charges

A 31-year-old Necedah man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for drug charges after police responded to a July 26 report of man sleeping inside his vehicle.
Police located Chase Michael Christman sleeping in the driver’s seat shortly before 11 p.m. on the 1500 block of Hollister Avenue. The officer immediately recognized Christman from previous contacts and awakened him by calling his first name. When Christman was asked what he was doing, he replied that he was eating a bowl of cereal. He said he fell asleep at the wheel because it was hot.
The report says Christman’s pupils were severely constricted and that there was bruising on both arms consistent with intravenous drug use.
Christman denied there was anything illegal in the vehicle and consented to have the vehicle searched. He exited the vehicle and was informed he would undergo a field sobriety test. Before the test began, Christman allegedly ran away from the two officers present. An officer grabbed Christman's arm, which caused him to fall on his back. He was rolled on his stomach and handcuffed.
Police located a black box inside the vehicle. The box allegedly contained a baggie containing 14 grams of methamphetamine, a cut straw, three unused syringes, two burning caps, a digital scale, two tourniquets and a baggie containing cotton filters. Elsewhere in the vehicle, police also found an unused syringe, a notebook containing possible drug contacts, an overdose prevention kit and $845 in cash.
Christman was referred for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and resisting an officer.
In other Tomah Police Department news:
James A. Nichols, 37, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for battery and disorderly conduct. He is accused of pushing a woman and causing her to fall during a July 26 altercation at a Dogwood Lane residence.
Christina Marie Stratton, 41, Black River Falls, was referred to the district attorney for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia after police responded to a July 21 report of a woman passed out in a bathroom at Kwik Trip North.
Stratton was being treated by Tomah Area Ambulance Service personnel when police arrived. She denied using illegal substances and said she didn’t want medical transport. She denied a police request to search her purse.
Police informed Stratton there was probable cause to search the purse, and she then admitted there was a syringe inside. Police found the syringe, along with a glass smoking device, a butane lighter, a spoon with residue and small piece of cotton. After the search, Stratton reportedly told police the pipe was used to smoke methamphetamine.
Sebastian Matthew Thiel, 24, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for battery and disorderly conduct. He is accused of hitting a man in the face and throwing him to the ground during a July 21 altercation at a Williams Street residence.
Erica Sue Martin, 33, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney twice in four days for offenses related to her driver’s license.
On July 21, Martin was pulled over after police ran a registration check as she was traveling west on East Nott Street. She was referred for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related, non-registration, improper display of a license plate and bail jumping.
On July 24, Martin was pulled over for a defective registration lamp. She was referred for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related, tampering with an ignition interlock device and bail jumping.
Dalton Donald Hintz, 26, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police recognized Hintz shortly before 8 p.m. July 25 as he crossed Superior Avenue on foot. The report says Monroe County Bond Monitoring had issued an apprehension request due to Hintz removing a GPS monitoring bracelet from his ankle. Police approached Hintz, and he was arrested and handcuffed without incident.
Police searched Hintz and allegedly found a straw with leafy material. The report says he admitted to police that he had recently smoked marijuana.
