POLICE REPORT: New Lisbon woman referred to DA for drug charges

A 22-year-old New Lisbon woman was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for drug charges after a July 3 traffic stop. Tiffany Amber Wilson was referred for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wilson was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over shortly before 8 p.m. on East Clifton Street for traveling 50 mph in a 30 mph zone. The driver, Jeffrey James Moser, 26, told police he saw the 55 mph sign and believed he could operate at that speed if the sign were in his sight. The officer told Moser that was incorrect. Moser was referred to the district attorney for operating without a valid license and issued a citation for speeding.

Police obtained consent to search the vehicle. A search of Wilson’s purse allegedly found two hypodermic needles, a silicone container with a crystalized substance that tested positive for methamphetamine and a tin cup used for melting.

In other Tomah Police Department news:

Sidney Russell Brandon, 52, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct and possession of a prescription drug without a prescription after police were called to a July 1 disturbance on West Walton Street.