POLICE REPORT: New Lisbon woman referred to DA for drug charges

A 22-year-old New Lisbon woman was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for drug charges after a July 3 traffic stop. Tiffany Amber Wilson was referred for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Wilson was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over shortly before 8 p.m. on East Clifton Street for traveling 50 mph in a 30 mph zone. The driver, Jeffrey James Moser, 26, told police he saw the 55 mph sign and believed he could operate at that speed if the sign were in his sight. The officer told Moser that was incorrect. Moser was referred to the district attorney for operating without a valid license and issued a citation for speeding.
Police obtained consent to search the vehicle. A search of Wilson’s purse allegedly found two hypodermic needles, a silicone container with a crystalized substance that tested positive for methamphetamine and a tin cup used for melting.
In other Tomah Police Department news:
Sidney Russell Brandon, 52, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct and possession of a prescription drug without a prescription after police were called to a July 1 disturbance on West Walton Street.
According to the report, Brandon was following a woman who was trying to avoid him. Police separated the two and observed that Brandon was very intoxicated and slurring his words. As an officer was assisting Brandon in his search for a debit card, a white tablet and two pieces of another pill were discovered in his wallet. The pill was identified as hydrocodone bitartrate, available only by prescription.
A 17-year-old juvenile was referred to the district attorney for resisting a police officer. Police identified the juvenile as a possible runaway, and the report says she resisted police attempts to detain her in the parking lot of McDonald’s July 2.
According to the report, the juvenile didn’t comply with an order to place her hands behind her back until an officer threatened to deploy an electronic control device. The report says the juvenile continued to pull away from police after being handcuffed.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
