A 43-year-old Shawano man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for allegedly stealing $351 worth of items from Walmart May 17.
Kristopher Joseph St. Louis was referred for retail theft, burglary, trespassing and bail jumping.
According to the report, St. Louis shoplifted a BB gun, radar detector and dual screen DVD player by removing the spider wire, concealing the items inside his jacket and walking out of the store without paying. He is also accused of stealing a semi-automatic pistol, wash wipes, a cell phone cover and a container of deodorant.
Police obtained the serial numbers of the DVD player and radar detector and traced them to a pawn shop in Shawano.
In other Tomah Police Department news:
Arika Sue Taylor, 21, and Alex Jospeh Gomez, 27, both of Tomah, were referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct. They are accused of engaging in a loud disturbance June 13 at a Superior Avenue residence.
