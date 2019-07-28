A 30-year-old Sisseton, South Dakota man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for third-offense drunk driving after police responded to a parking complaint July 21.
Shortly before 6 p.m., Police approached Lionel Leighton Du Marce, whose car had been parked in the 300 block of East Monowau Street for more than two hours. The section of the street is marked as no-parking for east-bound traffic.
When police approached the vehicle, the windshield wipers were on and Du Marce was sitting in the driver’s seat. The vehicle was parked four feet from the curb, and Du Marce was making unusual movements with his head. Police got no response after asking Du Marce how he was doing.
Police reached in to shut off the vehicle and could detect alcohol on Du Marce’s person. After a tap on the shoulder failed to trigger a response, police performed a sternum rub, which got Du Marce to open his eyes. Police asked Du Marce to exit his vehicle, and he reportedly replied, “What for?” After police told Du Marce he would be subjected to a field sobriety test, he said, “Why are you doing sobriety tests on me when I’m a passenger?” There were no other occupants in the vehicle.
Du Marce reportedly failed the test and refused to give a preliminary breath test sample. Police obtained a search warrant for a blood test.
In other Tomah Police Department news:
Emanuel M. Loera, 31, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for multiple drug charges after police recognized him in the Walmart parking lot July 21.
The report says Loera ducked inside a vehicle around midnight after noticing a squad car in the area. Police knew Loera had a revoked driver’s license and followed the vehicle as it exited the parking lot. Loera’s vehicle was pulled over on Parkview Drive near Butts Avenue.
The report says there was a pipe in plain view in the back seat. Police recognized the pipe as one commonly used to smoke methamphetamine. Loera was ordered out of the vehicle and handcuffed.
Police searched the vehicle and found an eyeglass case that allegedly contained a syringe, a clear gem bag containing a crystal substance and a tied-off baggie containing a white, powdery substance. Police also reportedly found a vape pen containing marijuana.
Loera was referred for possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dominic Michael Clark, 19, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for multiple charges after a July 21 incident at Pleasant Acres Motel.
Police arrived shortly before 4:30 a.m. and found broken glass and several plastic bowls on the floor. A witness told police that a woman had attempted to break up with Clark, who responded by grabbing her and ripping her clothes off. The witness said Clark also shoved the woman into a wall.
The woman told police that Clark grabbed her so hard that she couldn’t breathe. She screamed as a loud as she could and said the assault stopped when the witness intervened. The woman said Clark was under the influence of alcohol.
Police encountered Clark lying on a bed. He told police he was “too drunk to stand up” and initially refused to give police a statement. He later complained about being arrested based on the statements of others.
Dewey Antione Lambert, 83, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for fourth-offense operating without a valid driver’s license. He was pulled over shortly after 3 p.m. on the 1100 block of Superior Avenue after police recognized his license plate.
Shana Joy Endle, 26, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for second-offense operating with a controlled substance, operating after revocation/drunk driving-related and bail jumping after a July 17 traffic stop.
Endle was pulled over shortly before 3 p.m. for a defective brake lamp. She admitted to having used methamphetamine within the previous hour, according to the report. Police also noticed marks on her arm that were consistent with intravenous drug use. Endle has bond conditions that prohibit her from operating a vehicle unless properly licensed, which triggered the bail jumping referral.
Vance Weston White, 36, Wisconsin Dells, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. White is being charged with multiple offense in Monroe, La Crosse and Sauk counties, which violates a bond condition that he not commit any crimes.
