A 23-year-old Sparta man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for drug charges after a March 2 traffic stop.
Ruben Arreola was referred for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer and bail jumping.
Arreola was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped due to the owner’s suspended license status. Police followed the vehicle to a Glendale Avenue residence, where it turned into a driveway. An officer activated the squad car’s emergency lights and pulled behind the vehicle.
According to the report, two passengers exited the vehicle, but Arreola remained inside. Police recognized Arreola from previous contacts and were aware he had an active arrest warrant from Monroe County. When an officer asked him if he was “Ruben,” he reportedly replied, “No, I’m not.” He was then placed under arrest.
The report says Arreola made furtive movement toward the console area. When police searched the console, they allegedly found a glass smoking device with methamphetamine residue.
In other Tomah Police Department news:
Laura Marie Cherwenka, 22, La Crosse, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related and failure to install an ignition interlock device. She was pulled over March 3 after police conducted a registration check shortly after 10 p.m.
Marcos Cripsin Diaz, 44, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct and battery after a March 2 incident.
Police were called to a Murdock Street address after a report that Diaz had assaulted someone. A witness said Diaz was combative when he and several other people sat down for dinner. Diaz reportedly threw a chair against a wall, punched a hole in the bedroom door, struck a person in the side of the head and another person in the nose.
Keith James Diamond, 36, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related and bail jumping. Police recognized Diamond from a previous traffic citation and conducted a March 3 traffic stop on Hwy. 12-16 near Greyhound Avenue.
Michael Peters, 36, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related. Police recognized Peters’ vehicle on Butts Avenue shortly before noon March 3 and conducted a traffic stop.
Nicholas James Markin, 25, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. He is accused of violating a bond condition that prohibits him from driving unless properly licensed. He was pulled over March 3 after police recognized Markin’s vehicle traveling southbound on Noth Avenue.
Tyler Richer, 18, Camp Douglas, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. He is accused of violating a bond condition that establishes a 9 p.m. curfew. He was pulled over by police shortly after midnight March 4 after police ran a check of his driving status.
Jesse Greg Kyser, 37, Warrens, was referred to the district attorney for burglary and retail theft after allegedly stealing items from Walmart Jan. 26.
According to the report, security video shows Kyser removing spider wire from a BB gun and a pair of wireless headphones. Walmart had issued a notification of restriction from Walmart properties against Kyser in December 2018, which triggered a trespassing referral.
Howard Nauman, 71, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related. Police recognized Nauman driving southbound on North Superior Avenue at approximately 8:30 a.m. and conducted a traffic stop.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
