POLICE REPORT: Sparta man arrested for OWI, weapons charge

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 36-year-old Sparta man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney after being pulled over June 13 for reckless driving. Timothy Lindon Koss was referred for operating while intoxicated with a passenger under 16, possessing a weapon while intoxicated and unnecessary acceleration.

A Tomah police officer was patrolling the city of Sparta as part of a “Speed Wave” grant when he observed a vehicle operated by Koss accelerate at a high rate of speed from a red light. The vehicle blew a large cloud of black smoke and squealed its tires.

The officer activated the squad car’s emergency lights and followed Koss for a half-mile before he pulled over on Kent Street. The report says there were three passengers in the vehicle, including two children, ages five and one.

Police detected the moderate odor of alcohol in the vehicle, and Koss had bloodshot eyes and was slurring his speech. He denied consuming alcohol.

Koss told police he had a concealed carry permit and that one weapon was on his hip and another was in the center console. Police confirmed the permit was valid. The weapon Koss had on his person had one round in the chamber. The other had a fully loaded magazine.