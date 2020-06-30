POLICE REPORT: Sparta man arrested for OWI, weapons charge

A 36-year-old Sparta man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney after being pulled over June 13 for reckless driving. Timothy Lindon Koss was referred for operating while intoxicated with a passenger under 16, possessing a weapon while intoxicated and unnecessary acceleration.
A Tomah police officer was patrolling the city of Sparta as part of a “Speed Wave” grant when he observed a vehicle operated by Koss accelerate at a high rate of speed from a red light. The vehicle blew a large cloud of black smoke and squealed its tires.
The officer activated the squad car’s emergency lights and followed Koss for a half-mile before he pulled over on Kent Street. The report says there were three passengers in the vehicle, including two children, ages five and one.
Police detected the moderate odor of alcohol in the vehicle, and Koss had bloodshot eyes and was slurring his speech. He denied consuming alcohol.
Koss told police he had a concealed carry permit and that one weapon was on his hip and another was in the center console. Police confirmed the permit was valid. The weapon Koss had on his person had one round in the chamber. The other had a fully loaded magazine.
Police detected multiple clues of intoxication during the field sobriety test, including Koss’ inability to follow instructions. He declined to perform the one-leg stand due to a broken back.
After initially refusing a preliminary breath at the scene, Koss submitted a sample at the Monroe County Jail. It recorded a blood-alcohol level of .159.
In other Tomah Police Department news:
William Antonio Yegger, 34, La Crosse, was referred to the district attorney for possession of marijuana and bail jumping.
Police responded to a June 11 disturbance at a Superior Avenue residence, where police made contact with Yegger. Police determined that Yegger had an outstanding arrest warrant, and a search of his person allegedly found a marijuana blunt.
Vern Elliot White Eagle, 44, Neillsville, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related and tampering with an ignition interlock device. He was pulled over on Interstate 94 shortly before midnight after police ran a license plate check.
James Michael Kryzaniak, 48, Black River Falls, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct, non-aggravated battery, criminal damage to property and bail jumping after police were called June 13 to Super 8 Motel.
Police responded to a report that Kryzaniak was punching things and yelling in one of the motel rooms. Police went to the room and knocked on the door. Kryzaniak answered and told police that a woman was drunk and was behaving “psycho.”
The woman told police that Kryzaniak threw a cellphone at her, and police observed a lump on the woman’s forehead. The report says the shattered cellphone had a visible blood stain. Police also observed a hole in the wall hidden behind a mirror. The woman said Kryzaniak punched the hole.
Kryzaniak was arrested and transported to the Monroe County Jail.
Geraldvonie C. McKinnie, 44, Milwaukee, was referred to the district attorney for carrying a concealed weapon.
Police pulled over a vehicle passing through the McDonald’s parking lot without a front license plate. Police asked if there were any weapons in the vehicle, and McKinnie said she was carrying a handgun with a concealed carry permit. Police determined the permit expired in 2017.
McKinnie, one of five people in the vehicle, handed police a 40 mm Glock with one bullet in the chamber, an extended magazine with 21 bullets and an extra magazine with 14 bullets. No other contraband was found in the vehicle, and McKinnie was released at the scene.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
