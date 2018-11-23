A 35-year-old Sparta man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for drug and other charges after a Nov. 19 traffic stop.
Police recognized a vehicle driven by Mathew W. Hage shortly after 9 a.m. Dispatch informed police that Hage had an active warrant, and police approached the vehicle as it pulled into a Franklin Street address. Before police could reach the vehicle, Hage exited the vehicle and walked quickly to the front door. The report says Hage refused a police order to stop and went inside the residence.
An officer went to the back of the residence and heard the sound of someone scaling a fence. The report says Hage refused another order to stop, and the officer chased Hage across several lawns before catching up with him at a Maple Grove residence. The officer drew a service pistol, and Hage complied with an order to get on the ground.
Police searched the car Hage was driving and located a glass smoking pipe with methamphetamine residue. Hage was referred for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer and operating after revocation/drunk driving-related.
In other Tomah Police Department news:
Chad E. Norton, 32, Mauston, was referred to the district attorney for third-offense operating without a valid driver’s license. He was pulled over shortly before 8 p.m. Nov. 13 after police ran a check of a vehicle he was operating on North Superior Avenue.
Jonathan Robert Byrnes, 29, Warrens, was referred to the district attorney for multiple theft charges after a person reported suspicious purchases on a check card.
Police were given trail cam footage of a person identified as Byrnes going through the victim’s mailbox Oct. 12. The victim reported $2,000 in unauthorized transactions, some of which were made in the Paris, Illinois, area. The victim told police she knew Byrnes was from that part of Illinois.
Police interviewed Byrnes by phone Nov. 9. He denied knowing anything about the check card. He told police he was working in Indiana but would try to make arrangements to return to Wisconsin and discuss the issue. He had not returned as of Nov. 15.
Byrnes was referred for theft, unauthorized use of a debit/credit card, theft by fraud and identity theft.
Kyle Alexander Walls, 26, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. He is accused of violating a no-contact order Nov. 16.
Jacob Alan Ruetten, 23, New Lisbon, was referred to the district attorney for retail theft. He is accused of shoplifting a Go Pro video camera valued at $224 from Walmart Oct. 21. He was also referred for bail jumping.
Joshua Lee Edgerton, 26, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after a Nov. 19 traffic stop on West Clifton Street.
Police pulled over Edgerton for a suspended driver’s license. Edgerton reportedly admitted having a small amount of marijuana in the vehicle, and police allegedly found a glass marijuana smoking pipe, a baggie with a small amount of green, leafy substance, a marijuana grinder and two plastic containers with empty marijuana shakes.
Julia Hopinkah, 42, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for third-offense drunk driving and bail jumping after police responded to a car-pedestrian collision Nov. 18 at Smitty’s Overtime Inn on Hwy. 173.
Tomah police were informed that Hopinkah’s vehicle had left the scene after the collision, and Tomah police parked on the north end of the city in case her vehicle passed by. A short time later, police identified Hopinkah’s vehicle traveling southbound on North Superior Avenue. Police observed Hopinkah’s vehicle weaving in traffic and crossing the lane divider multiple times. Hopinkah then turned eastbound on East Veterans Street and nearly struck a parked vehicle, according to the report.
Hopinkah was pulled over just east of Grandview Avenue. The report says Hopinkah stumbled as she exited the vehicle and leaned on it for balance. She told police she had consumed two Twisted Tea beverages. She reportedly refused to submit to a field sobriety and preliminary breath test, and police obtained a search warrant for a blood draw.
Danielle Patricia Jones, 29, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. She is accused of violating a bond condition that establishes a 9 p.m. curfew. She was confronted by police Nov. 19 while sitting in a parked car shortly after 9:30 p.m.
